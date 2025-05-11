Woman spends 3 hours in line to get REAL ID. Then takes a look at her old one

As of Wednesday, U.S. travelers must have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to fly commercially.

Featured Video

How to tell if you have a REAL ID

To check for REAL ID compliance, you should see a star in the upper right-hand corner of your driver’s license. The stars apparently make IDs more difficult to counterfeit.

“If the card does not have a star marking, it is not REAL ID-compliant and won’t be accepted as proof of identity to board commercial aircraft,” per the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “Enhanced Driver’s Licenses and Enhanced Identification cards (EDL/EID) are also acceptable forms of identification and can be used to board commercial aircraft. EDL/EIDs can be identified by having an image of the U.S. flag and the word Enhanced at the top of the card.”

Advertisement

Many people already have a REAL ID-compliant license, with 56% of driver’s licenses and IDs featuring the star or a U.S. flag with “Enhanced.”

TikToker Sabrina (@sabzkp) didn’t realize her driver’s license was part of the 56%, and she wasted three hours of her time at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Now, she’s issuing a warning so others don’t make the same mistake.

“Hey everyone! Quick tip for anyone planning to get their real ID. Before you wait in that 3-hour line like I did, double-check that you don’t already have one. And seriously, why couldn’t this process be done from bed? I just found out that if you have this little bear symbol, it means you’ve got a real ID. Who knew?” she questions.

Viewers criticized Sabrina, claiming that she lacks common sense. But a DMV representative weighed in to assure her that it’s actually a pretty common mistake.

Advertisement

“PLEASE DONT TELL HER ITS COMMON SENSE. As a DMV rep, tons of people have been showing up who already have it. she was probably a teen when she came for her first license and she had the documents so,” they shared.

A handful of viewers also claimed that they found her video helpful.

“Girl idk why your getting so much hate you actually saved me from going to the dmv,” one said.

“Just found out I already have a real ID from bed, thanks queen,” another said.

Advertisement

Why now?

According to the DHS, the REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 following a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission.

So why is it just now going into effect?

Advertisement

The act was supposed to go into effect just a few years after 2005. However, it was a trickier rollout than the country’s leaders thought it would be.

The enforcement date kept getting pushed back following resistance from states, back-and-forth negotiations, and some other hurdles—such as the pandemic—according to NPR. That’s why the REAL ID star looks a bit different in each state. For example, California’s REAL ID is a star inside a bear. This also caused some confusion on Sabrina’s TikTok.

“Girllll not me searching for this bear … Almost had a heart attack,” one viewer, who lives in Indiana, shared.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.