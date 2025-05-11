‘They are stringy and slimy’: People are sharing the items they would never buy at Costco again

Posted on May 11 2025 6:00 am CDT

Costco members rave about their favorite products on social media, recommending the best deals and hidden treats at the warehouse. However, some members say there are some products others should avoid.

What are the worst Costco products?

In a post on the subreddit r/Costco, one member poses the question: “What’s one item you will never buy again from [the warehouse]?”

The original poster says they refuse to buy the multi-pack of chicken breasts from the meat department.

“They are stringy and slimy. They just look/taste bad,” they wrote.

Other members chimed in, sharing the worst buys from Costco.

“That Pad Thai that tastes like someone described pad thai over a cup and string kids’ telephone while drunk and craving Mexican food,” one joked.

“The 12 pack of crappy hot sauces that all taste the same and have food coloring in them,” another shared.

“The chicken flautas used to be fantastic, but after two brand changes, the consistency of the filling is akin to wet cat food,” a third said.

Some said they have been disappointed with the fresh produce.

“Most produce because it spoils relatively quickly,” a member shared.

“The strawberries for me. I stopped buying them,” another wrote.

What are the worst brands at Costco?

Instead of specific products to avoid, others said some brands at Costco miss the mark.

“Anything Kevins. It’s all the same piece of garbage, tasteless meat with a bag of trash to throw on top of it,” one Redditor wrote. Kevin’s is a natural foods brand, which sells several ready-to-eat frozen meals at Costco.

“One of my favorite lines from this subreddit: if Kevin is on the outside, disappointment is on the inside,” another joked.

