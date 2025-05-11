At home, a spacious bathroom can become storage for dry goods like paper towels and toilet paper, maybe a few boxes in a pinch. But in a restaurant? It just doesn’t fly.

A Pizza Hut customer put the company on blast via TikTok recently, after she went to her local shop and discovered a creative—but stomach-turning—alternative use for the location’s bathroom, as reported by Dexerto.

The company has taken to social media to respond after the video drew significant attention online.

An unexpected find

In a video posted to TikTok by user @cee.bxo, the poster shows the bathroom is being used to store pizza boxes and kitchen supplies, of all things.

“Tell me this is not disgusting,” Dexerto reports the poster said, showing that kitchen supplies like pizza boxes and dip containers were being stored near the toilet. “Why are there food supplies in the washroom where the f***ing toilet is?”

@cee.beexo I just wanna know why Pizza Hut is keeping things that are used for supplying food to people in the washroom. This actually makes no sense to me every time a toilet is flushed particles from that toilet flies up in the air. How is this even acceptable? @Pizza Hut ♬ original sound – Cee.beexo🖤🧚🏽‍♀️

Over 1 million people saw the video and took to a variety of social media platforms to call on Pizza Hut to respond.

The company’s response

In a tweet from the company’s Canadian X account, the brand stated that it is not a reflection of its approved practices.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” the tweet reads. “We take this seriously, as it doesn’t reflect our standards.”

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We take this seriously, as it doesn’t reflect our standards. We’re working quickly to resolve the issue — Pizza Hut Canada (@PizzaHutCanada) May 5, 2025

The health department gets involved

Attention garnered from the video led the local health department to get involved, forcing the restaurant’s hand.

The Durham Region Health Department weighed in on the situation, stating that the storage of food supplies in a bathroom can create a contamination risk. The health authority received complaints over the situation, according to the report.

“We take all non-compliances seriously and will investigate this issue immediately,” the health department is quoted by Dexerto. “This issue had been raised to our Department yesterday, and an investigation was carried out; at the time of inspection, the items had already been removed and the washroom cleaned thoroughly.”

Soon after, X user @CarymaRules posted a video confirming that the bathrooms were clean:

