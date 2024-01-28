‘That still works!!??’: Uber Eats customer shares ‘hack’ for always getting free food, starting debate

An Uber Eats customer claims that making multiple accounts on the platform translates to getting free food. That’s led a number of people coming across the claim to debate it, with some co-signing the customer’s assertion and others voicing skepticism.

The video making the claim comes from TikTokers Noah and Carrie and shows the couple getting and eating several different Uber Eats-delivered selections. The on-screen caption for the video, posted to TikTok on Saturday and getting 2.7 million views by Sunday morning, says, “Making new Uber Eats accounts every day to get free food.”

The creators also selected the titular snippet of Cordelia’s “Little Life,” in which she sings “I think I like this little life,” to soundtrack it.

They also bill it in the video’s caption as a “life hack”—but is it really?

The Uber Eats site notes, under an FAQ section including a question about how to get free food on the app, “You can get an Uber Eats promo, which could partially or fully cover the cost of your order, by sharing your Uber Eats invite code with friends. Here’s how it works: when someone places an Uber Eats order for the first time using your invite code, you’ll get a promo. This promo can be applied to your current or next order. Terms and conditions apply.”

A Redditor on the Illegal Life Pro Tips subreddit had another suggestion going back to last March, starting with making a new account, using a discount code provided in the article, and then giving the driver a one-star rating and claiming food was missing.

Commenters to the couple’s TikTok debated whether or not their “new account equals free food” scheme would really work.

“I did it soooo much I can’t use doordash or uber eats on my phone noom,” one claimed.

“Girl, uber eats caught on to me,” another shared. “I only be doing doordash now.”

Someone else said, “I had 5 Uber Eats accounts,” adding, “Didn’t get free food but sometimes I got 50% or 30% off. So every time I order, I check all my accounts.”

Another said, “Girl they recognize my card everytime,” which led to a few suggestions including using an Apple Card or Visa gift cards.

“I think they caught on to me cause [none] of my promotions was workinggggg,” one shared.

Another added, “It don’t be working for me and I’m literally new.”

But another caught the eye of the creators by observing, “The food just tastes 100 times better too.”

They responded with “Facts.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Noah and Carrie and Uber Eats via email.