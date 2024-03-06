‘Who is this?’: Uber Eats customer orders food, is shocked by who shows up at her door

A viral video posted to TikTok is raising concerns about safety when ordering food through delivery apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

In a stitched video from another creator who claimed that female DoorDashers letting their boyfriends deliver for them “is going to get one of them hurt,” TikToker CassDamm (@cassdamm) shared that she had placed a Valentine’s Day Uber Eats order for her son, who was home from school. The order was scheduled to be delivered to her house by Fritzi, an individual with long blond hair, according to the driver’s profile picture available in the app.

“We don’t like strangers on our porch,” CassDamm explained in her TikTok, which has been viewed over 63,500 times since it was first posted on Feb. 16. “And so I screenshotted it, and I sent it to him. I’m like, ‘Hey, you should be expecting this girl Fritzi on our porch with your sushi.’”

She said she later received a text from her son saying there was “a big dude in a hat” who looked nothing like Fritzi standing on their porch with his food. CassDamm included a photo that appears to have originated from a home security camera to show that the person at her door was not who she expected, and he was the only one there.

“I could not win against a 30-year-old strange man. So that puts me a little bit on alert,” CassDamm said of the situation in her video. “Obviously, there’s a problem with him if a 30-year-old man can’t use his credentials to do DoorDash, yet you have him delivering my food.”

Other Uber Eats customers echoed Cass’ concerns in the video’s comments section. “It’s always some girl’s name and then I see some man coming up to the door,” one viewer wrote.

“This genuinely happens all the time. Like ain’t no way this 6ft 300lb man at my door is ‘Sarah,’” user @reillysmileyy concurred.

One possible explanation for seemingly random people showing up to complete deliveries included drivers bringing along their friends, family members, or partners to help, as the creator CassDamm stitched pointed out.

“I had an uber that would send his 5yo daughter with the orders to put on the porch while he stayed in the car,” an Uber Eats customer revealed.

“The most innocent explanation I can see for it is the boyfriend offering to run out and do it for her,” another viewer speculated, adding that they were not justifying the random man’s appearance on Cass’ front porch.

Responding to their comment, Cass stated she would appreciate a heads-up message from delivery drivers who did not intend to bring the food to her door themselves.

