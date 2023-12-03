Uber Eats customer says she caught driver plotting to take her $500 Dyson Airwrap.

In a viral TikTok, a woman claims she caught her Uber Eats driver stealing a $500 Dyson Airwrap she ordered from Ulta. The video shows security camera footage of the incident, along with screenshots of the TikToker’s alleged correspondence with Uber customer service.

The video, posted by Maia Knudsen-Schule (@maiaks808) on Nov. 27, begins with the TikToker narrating over the security camera footage: “Storytime of this man and his friend who stole my $500 Dyson air wrap on Black Friday.”

In the video, the Uber Eats driver can be seen arriving at the front door and pushing the Ulta package out of the camera’s view with his foot before taking a picture of the food order he was delivering.

The security camera footage shows the driver talking to an alleged accomplice, before the accomplice goes back to the front door and takes the package. “But then the timestamps which I can show later if you guys are interested, 10 seconds later, his friend comes back, grabs the Ulta box, and leaves,” the TikToker says in the video.

Knudsen-Schule claims to have filed a police report and insists on Uber taking responsibility for the alleged theft. In her video, she shows screenshots of correspondence with Uber customer service, where she emphasizes the urgency of addressing the issue, to which an Uber representative responds with a generic message stating that they have contacted the driver and are attempting to recover the missing item.

A second screenshot shows a message from an Uber representative stating, “I’m glad to inform you that I have successfully processed a refund of $43.51 for the missing order (including tax and service fees) which should process in 3-5 business days,” but has no mention of the $500 stolen item.

The video has since gone viral, with over 2 million views, and many users going to the comment section to express their outrage.

“I’m glad you got the $40 back from the food… like what?!! That was obviously not what you were requesting,” one commenter wrote.

“Maybe get legal representation to serve Uber Eats papers and get the name of the driver directly to take him to small claims court?” another suggested.

“Look for someone in HR for Uber on LinkedIn and message them directly,” a third advised.

Uber’s verified TikTok account also commented on the video, claiming that they have “investigated & taken appropriate action,” but did not specify what action was taken.

On Nov. 25, Knudsen-Schule posted a follow-up TikTok revealing that she’s been notified by Uber that the driver in question had been fired after an “internal investigation.”

“I honestly will never use Uber Eats again because this whole experience has been so terrible but I am glad that they took this person off the app,” she remarks in the video.

On Dec. 1, the TikToker posted a second update video, in which she said, “This morning we got a call from, like, a real person at Uber telling us that she was going to arrange a replacement Dyson Airwrap to our house.”

She continued, “I didn’t really believe it at first but we got follow-ups immediately from their support team. They asked us for our address, they asked me which exact Dyson I ordered and then they sent me a confirmation note.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Maia Knudsen-Schule via TikTok direct messages and to Uber via their press email for comment.