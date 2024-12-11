‘Let this be your sign’: DoorDash, Uber Eats customer reveals why you should never use your real name when placing orders

A woman wants other ladies who use any delivery services to do so incognito.

TikTok user, model, and content creator Olivia Ponton (@iamoliviaponton) shared the advice in a video with over 1.2 million views after a delivery experience left her shaking.

“Never put your real name or a photo of yourself on Uber Eats, Lyft, DoorDash, any of it,” the woman began in the clip. “Let this be your sign.”

She went even further and instructed women to use a male name.

“Matter of fact, change it to a guy’s name,” she said. “Jason, Jake, John, anything.”

What happened?

According to the woman, a man would not stop banging on her door after she ordered from a delivery service.

“I was just shaking in my literal boots for like twenty minutes,” she explained. “This man would not stop banging on my door.”

The behavior left the woman startled and confused, per her video.

To make matters worse, she couldn’t even identify the person at the door because the man was covering her peephole with the bag of food.

“So I couldn’t even match up the photo on the Uber Eats with him,” she said.

Ultimately, she came to a single conclusion.

“We’re not safe out here,” the woman declared.

Women often report safety issues on social media

Many women have taken to social media to share advice after harrowing experiences that left them feeling unsafe.

The issue has even impacted women and their children.

In a viral video, one woman explained how she ordered delivery on her profile for her son. The food was supposed to be delivered by a woman, but instead, a “big dude in a hat” showed up, prompting concern.

One woman said she was harassed by a hotel employee late at night. He called her multiple times and even banged on her door, claiming he had a pizza for her.

Another said she had to jump out of a moving car after a Lyft driver allegedly attempted to kidnap her.

Yet another alleged a Lyft driver turned off the app while driving her and then took her on a strange detour.

Women’s safety concerns prompted Lyft and Uber to create programs aimed at protecting women and nonbinary users.

In the comments section, many responded that they took Olivia’s advice seriously and took steps to conceal their identity and gender.

“Wait, just changed everything. Thank u,” user Ains commented.

“I just changed mine thank you,” user skankbehavior wrote.

Others reported that they have taken additional steps to ensure their safety.

“Thats one of the reasons I put a ring on my door. My apartment doesn’t even have a peep hole so without it I can’t see anything,” user The Rizzler said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber Eats via its Instagram page, Lyft, DoorDash, and Oliva Ponton by email for comment.

