‘Hey, there’s pizza here for you’: Woman gets a late-night phone call from the hotel front desk. Then, a knock at her door

A woman’s lone overnight stay at a hotel left her feeling shaken.

In a viral video with over 2.6 million views, actress and content creator Alexandra Sedlak (@itsalexandrasedlak) took to social media to tell her story about a strange experience she had during her stay.

It all started when she received a late-night call.

“I’m not imagining this,” the woman began in the clip. “It’s like 1:30 in the morning.”

The call didn’t come in on her cell phone.

Guest reports creepy hotel room phone call

“I get a freaking call from the phone that’s in the hotel room,” the woman continued.

She went on to explain that the man from the front desk was calling her. Alexandra said the man made her feel uncomfortable all day and his late-night call pushed things over the edge.

“‘Hey, there’s pizza down here for you,’” she claimed the man said when she answered the call.

“I was like, ‘I didn’t order a pizza,’” she said.

The man allegedly then begged her to “please take it” and told her it had her room number on it.

Again, she repeated that she had not ordered a pizza.

However, the man continued to urge her to take the pizza. Things took an especially strange turn when she said he asked her for her room number, even after he claimed it was on the pizza.

Things only escalated from there.

As the woman recorded the video, banging could be heard on her hotel room’s front door. Her dog barked at the door.

“I heard the things you said about me on the phone,” a voice said through the door.

Alexandra appeared to be astonished. She did not answer the door.

“What do I do?” she asked viewers before ending the video.

Viewers urge her to call the police

In the comments section, viewers expressed extreme concern for the woman and urged her to call the police.

“Bro. Call the police. Immediately. If he knows what you’re saying it’s because he has a way of listening. DO NOT OPEN THE DOOR!” one user wrote.

“Call the police, he has access to the key to your door,” another urged.

Others were grateful the woman had a dog present.

“Thank god you have the dog,” one commented.

In a follow-up video, Alexandra provided curious viewers with an update about what happened after she stopped recording.

She explained that she was up late watching television and fortunately had her door latched when the man came banging. She also was happy her dog was with her when it all went down.

“Bring your dogs, ladies, when you are traveling,” she advised.

Allegedly, the hotel worker ended up “slumping” against her door and crying.

“I’m feeling so much right now and I really wanted you to have this pizza,” he allegedly said when she asked him why he was crying.

After the woman rejected the pizza, yet again, he offered to “push it under the door” for her.

She still refused the pizza, so the hotel worker continued to cry and then supposedly ate the pizza while still at her door.

Then he apologized and left.

In the morning, she discovered he left a drawing in front of her room door. She claimed it was of two stick figures with a heart between them and the word “forever.”

The Daily Dot previously reported on an incident where a hotel worker said she was harassed by a guest who would not take “no” for an answer.

Hotel owners are responsible for whatever happens in their establishment, so anyone experiencing harassment should report it to the hotel and the police.

