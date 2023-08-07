‘Guess where their food got left?’: Uber Eats customer tells driver to wait at gate and ‘follow’ cars into complex

Delivery customers can leave some pretty strange and confusing directions for their drivers.

For example, a Domino’s delivery driver recently claimed that they were once instructed to shout their arrival over a gate in lieu of knocking. A few months later, a DoorDash customer became irate when a driver ignored their instructions to bring them their order while they were in the pool.

Now, another case of peculiar directions has gone viral thanks to Reddit user u/johnsmith5306. In a post with over 10,000 upvotes in the Uber Eats subreddit, the delivery driver shares the instructions that a customer left them for a recent order.

“Gate code DOES NOT work. You will need to follow behind another car,” the instructions read. “Cars come anywhere from every 5-10 minutes. The gate WILL stay open giving you enough time to follow in. I am working so I WILL NOT be able to come down to meet you.”

“Guess where their food got left?” the Redditor asks in the post’s title.

The post was then reshared by TikTok user @movesfinancial, who has regularly shares Reddit stories about delivery and rideshare platforms.

“What would you do with this order?” asked the TikToker.

Many users on Reddit stated their view that instructions like these were disrespectful to the delivery driver.

“The lack of respect for people’s time is astounding,” wrote a Redditor. “idc if you’re working and can’t come, no one made you order.”

“This is straight up dangerous to ask of someone,” offered another user. “They’re telling the dasher to literally try and follow someone in, as if the person won’t notice the car who was WAITING outside the gate following them in. Great way to get the f*cking cops called on you.”

“I get a lot of deliveries to houses with gated driveways out here, they like to ask for leave at door,” detailed a third. “I’m not hopping your fence at 1am to deliver to your door. I’m leaving it on the mailbox and taking a picture including your closed fence just incase.”

On TikTok, users continued to express their disapproval.

“I’ve had this happen. I tell them I’ll leave at gate. Magicallly they give me a code,” claimed a user.

“If gate code doesn’t work how those other cars getting in,” questioned a second.

“Nope. If you cant grant me access to a gated neighborhood, then your food gets left at the gate,” declared an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to u/johnsmith5306 via Reddit chat, and to both @movesfinancial and Uber via email.