‘We got a Ryobi pressure washer’: Expert reveals what to buy at Home Depot if you want to DIY and save big on detailing

An expert posted to TikTok all the equipment you need to buy at Home Depot if you want to save money on auto detailing and do it yourself.

To start the video, Detailing Science says, “If you guys wanna start an auto detailing business, then here are some supplies that you’re gonna need.”

First, Detailing Science says you will need a Rigid 5-gallon vacuum. “This is a must-have,” he says, adding that at $89.98, the item is “a steal.”

Then, he says you will need a Ryobi pressure washer. The pressure washer that Detailing Science shows in his video is the “Ryobi 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Corded Electric Pressure Washer.” He urges viewers, “Go get yourself one right now.”

After the pressure washer, Detailing Science says, “Of course, you guys are gonna wanna have some drill brush attachments.” The brush attachment set he suggests you buy is the two-piece Ryobi Medium Bristle Brush Cleaning Accessory Kit.

“These are $10, and just clip them onto your drill. This is good for mats; this is good for anything,” he continues.

Next, he says, “Obviously, you guys gonna want some spray bottles to put all your chemicals in.” Detailing Science suggests that viewers buy the ZEP 32 oz. Professional Spray Bottle, which is sold for “$4 at the Home Depot,” he says.

“I would go get yourself like six of these,” he adds. “These things last a long time.”

Detailing Science suggests that viewers also buy some of the Home Depot 5 Gallon Orange Homer Buckets to use for the “two-wash method.” EthosCarCare states that the two-bucket wash method is “one of the best ways to clean your car.”

The site states that when only one bucket is used, “The same water is used to wash and rinse the car. This means you are placing the same dirty contaminated water back where it was in the first place, on your car.” By using the two-bucket wash method, you will have “one bucket with a car soap solution … and the other with plain water so you can rinse your wash pad.”

Lastly, Detailing Science says that if you want to upgrade your Ridgid Vacuum, you should get the “Auto Detailing Kit,” sold for $54.

