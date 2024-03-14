‘I think they’re starting to use A.I for customer service’: Uber Eats customer reports extra $20 charge on $75 order. He doesn’t expect Uber’s response

A former Uber Eats customer shared how an extra charge and Uber Eats’s unhelpful customer service led him to delete the app.

The video kicked off with content creator Casey (@coachedby_casey) revealing the response she received from Uber Eats after reporting her missing burger. In the screenshot, Uber informed her that her missing order wasn’t eligible for a refund. As a result, she urged viewers to stop using the food delivery app.

Then, it shifted to TikToker John (@johnfluenzer), who recalled a similar incident. “I deleted the app two weeks ago for a similar reason,” he said. The content creator said he had a 45% off grocery delivery coupon. Since it was about to expire, he said he ordered expensive items from Walmart totaling $75 after fees and a tip.

However, John reports that after he received his order, he saw an extra charge on his account. “The guy drops off the delivery, and then I noticed I’m charged $95,” he said. “Why is it an extra 20 bucks?'” Subsequently, the content creator said he contacted Uber Eats support and was asked to submit a screenshot of the coupon. “I can’t send you a screenshot of the coupon because I used the coupon,” he said he told them. “Once you use the coupon, it gets deleted.”

Since customer service kept pushing John to send a screenshot, he said he sent a picture of his partner’s coupon instead. “I texted my partner ’cause he has the same coupon,” he continued. Despite sending the screenshot, the content creator said he never received the refund. After talking in circles with customer service, the content creator felt exasperated. “I’m too tired to argue, and I just deleted the app, canceled Uber One membership, and I will never use them again,” he concluded.

During an interview with the Daily Dot, John revealed that he never received a refund for the extra charge. He said he’s had items missing from his orders in the past, but he got refunded for them. Moreover, according to the content creator, the interaction lasted about five minutes before he deleted the Uber app and vowed never to use it again. However, his partner still uses it.

In a nutshell, John thinks, “Their [customer] service is garbage and they should work on that.”

The video racked up over 337,000 views. In the comments section, viewers didn’t think highly of Uber’s customer service support.

“I think they’re starting to use A.I for [customer] service bcuz some of the resolutions make no sense,” one viewer wrote.

“Was a driver for seven years. Had to walk away -support doesn’t exist,” a second commented.

In addition, other viewers recalled similar problems with the food delivery service.

“SAME. I asked for a refund on an item I didn’t receive, and they kept asking for a picture I CANT TAKE A PICTURE OF THE ITEM IF I DIDNT GET THE ITEM,” one viewer remarked.

“I deleted my uber account in 2020 cause i noticed they were charging me like $19-25 randomly and then giving it back months later,” a second stated.

“Same. Whole missing $25 meal and got a $5 credit!?! Boy byeee,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber via press email for more information.