‘I don’t know what’s going on’: Trader Joe’s customer avoids viral mini tote bags. Then another customer makes a strange request

Trader Joe’s released a round of its popular mini tote bags on Wednesday, so popular that some lucky enough to score some put them up for resale.

Of course, Trader Joe’s made it clear that it was aware of the resellers, adding that it was “done without our approval or authorization and outside the controls of our quality-minded supply chain.”

The bags are going for as much as $500, according to USA Today. But one shopper who didn’t want them got talked into buying some all the same.

Why didn’t this customer want a mini tote bag?

The video explaining the unusual encounter came from Los Angeles-based TikTok creator Katie Winnen (@katieiswinnen), a style consultant who, according to her Beacons account, specializes in “offering wardrobe and style support to sizes 14+.”

In the video released Thursday, which has drawn more than 122,000 views as of Saturday morning, Winnen talks about her recent trip to a Trader Joe’s, reporting that she saw the bags there.

“I saw that they were unloading them, and quickly started to notice that people were flocking to grab their bags,” she explains. “They had a sign that said, ‘Please only take two.’ Like two per person is the limit.”

She notes, “I looked at them for a second. I didn’t buy them the first time they came out, because truthfully, I just don’t know what I would use them for. And I would love to know, for folks who have purchased them, who are very excited about them coming back—like, what? What are we using them for?”

She chose a line over from where “the person working at the cashier is my ex-boyfriend’s Mom’s best friend’s husband,” and was waiting and scrolling Instagram when a woman holding two tote bags came up to her and confirmed she wasn’t buying any mini tote bags.

The mini tote hand off

The woman then asked, “Hey, are you purchasing any? Because if not, can you buy these for me? I’ll give you cash.”

A bit surprised yet game, Winnen purchased the bags for her, and she in turn slipped Winnen a $10 bill, letting her know the bags are for her mom.

“I feel like I’m doing a drug deal in front of the whole Trader Joe’s store,” Winnen quipped, but then assessed that she found the episode a win.

“It’s women supporting women, and I’m so about that,” she said. “So I’m so for it. I’m happy to buy more canvas bags for folks in the future.”

Why are they all the rage?

The USA Today article revealing the outrageous resale prices noted, “The $2.99 totes, a smaller version of the grocery store’s classic bag, are available in various colors, including blue, green and yellow. The release comes after the totes flew off the shelves earlier this year.”

It goes on to explain that when the bags were originally released last year, customers waited in long lines to procure the limited-edition bags.

It also linked to a TikTok video from March 3 showing shoppers under the sway of mini-tote bag fever. The caption to that video noted, “This was so scary but I’m aware I’m part of the problem.”

Thoughts on the tote bags

Commenters made it clear there’s still a demand.

“I have one for my daughter and a matching large one for me,” one commenter shared. “We bring them to the farmers market and she gets to fill her tote with whatever veggies she wants.”

“I use mine as a lunch bag,” another shared, leading Winnen to observe it’s ideally sized for that purpose.

“I work at Trader Joe’s and the first person in line for the bags for my store’s drop was 3:55 a.m. yesterday,” someone else shared. “Store didn’t open til 8 a.m.”

@katieiswinnen Someone please help me understand the craze around the Trader Joe’s mini tote bag ♬ original sound – Katie ✨ Plus Size Style

The Daily Dot has reached out to Winnen via email and TikTok comment, and to Trader Joe’s via online media form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.