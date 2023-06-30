‘Should I eat it?’: Customer says she found shards of glass in her Trader Joe’s can of tuna

A woman recently posted a video alleging that she found shards of glass in her can of Trader Joe’s tuna.

TikTok creator Lolo (@lil__lo) filmed a short six-second clip claiming there were pieces of glass in her can of tuna. The video has been viewed more than 180,000 times as of Thursday.

The video begins with Lolo gazing downwards. A white text overlay above her head reads, “Just looking at the shards of glass in my tuna fish from Trader Joe’s”.

Then, her camera zooms in on the can before focusing on the shards of glass she found in her canned tuna. The Daily Dot reached out to Lolo via TikTok comments and Trader Joe’s via email.

Viewers were shocked, while many stated that Trader Joe’s recalls products due to glass shards regularly.

“STOP IT over the last couple months, I swear I’ve eaten random pieces of glass?? Eating different Trader Joe’s things. Thought I was crazy,” a user responded.

“Bro there is ALWAYS glass in their packaged food they recall stuff for having glass like every month,” one user said.

“I bought tuna from Kroger and had this happen to me a few years ago. Shoulda reached out,” another shared.

“Found a piece of plastic in my Trader Joe’s veggie spring rolls,” a user shared.

Though Trader Joe’s has recently placed a recall of their Instant Cold Brew Coffee after traces of glass were discovered during a production run, there are other explanations for the crystal-like substance Lolo found in her tuna. One explanation is that tuna develops a naturally occurring element known as struvite during the heating and canning process. The best way to ascertain whether the crystals discovered in your tuna is glass is to crush them. If they break into either smaller pieces or into a powder then the product is safe to eat.

Some users believed the shards Lolo discovered were not glass, but struvite or a naturally occurring element.

“These are bones,” one user said.

“I thought this happened to me as well but it’s actually something called struvite!” a user explained. “It’s a crystal that looks like glass, but is harmless to eat.”

“This happened to me but they said it was like some weird thing like something with the salt maybe,” another added.

“Definitely doesn’t look like glass. probably some crystallized semimetal?” a user questioned.