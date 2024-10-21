‘Beats my local options’: Man buys Toyota Tundra from Carvana. Viewers are skeptical about it after learning what he paid

Over the past decade, car prices have reached incredible peaks. While car prices today are more consistent than they were just a few years ago, Kelley Blue Book notes that the price of new cars skyrocketed during COVID, and consumers are still waiting for prices to take a more dramatic downturn.

Regardless of the high prices, many consumers find themselves needing a car, and so, some are choosing to select a vehicle that they can purchase with financing. Numerous internet users have talking about this topic at length, from experts telling potential buyers how to negotiate the best deal, to others offering advice about refinancing, to some simply sharing the incredible costs they pay monthly to own their car.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing how much he paid for a used car from Carvana.

How much did this man pay for a used Toyota Tundra from Carvana?

In a video with over 46,000 views, TikTok user @whatevermechanics explains that he bought a 2017 Toyota Tundra 4X4 Limited Crewmax from Carvana for between $32,000 and $33,000. While he says it was on the “higher end” for such cars, he claims it was still in the acceptable range.

This is a claim backed up by Kelley Blue Book, which lists the Fair Market Range for the used car as between $24,868 and $34,243.

While the car appears to be well-maintained and in good condition despite its 100,000 miles, some users took issue when the TikToker revealed his interest rate.

“The interest rate for this truck is somewhere between 10 and 11%,” he says. “Part of that is because of my credit. I’ve had a lot of large purchases in a very short amount of time and my credit has definitely suffered for that.”

Although the TikToker says that he expects to get “some hate” for accepting this rate, he claims he doesn’t have a problem with it, as “I make enough money that I can justify it and it will be fine.”

As predicted by the TIkToker, several commenters claimed that the user is paying too high of an interest rate for their vehicle.

“Refinance after 6 months,” wrote a user.

“Bought a Tahoe Premier in 2021 from Carvana and refinanced to save 4% after only 4 months. Give it a look – well worth it,” advised a second.

Is this interest rate normal?

However, the user’s interest rate is well in line for what is typical in the used car market today, even for those with good credit.

According to NerdWallet, the average APR for a used car for those with a credit score between 661-780, which is considered “Prime,” is 9.36%. If one’s credit score is lower than that, averages range between 13.92% and 21.55%.

Notably, many commenters stated that, given how reliable Toyota Tundra trucks are known to be, the TikToker should be content with his purchase.

“At my old company we had a fleet of 5.7 tundras. many made it to 350k with plenty of life left. we had 3 extra trucks incase any were in the shop and had 500k+ miles,” recalled a user.

“Far worse vehicles you could be overpaying for… Least it will hold value and stand test of time- compared again to other vehicles,” offered a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carvana via email and @whatevermechanics via email and Instagram DM.

