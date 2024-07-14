‘730 on an Altima is insaneee’: Dealership workers reveal what their monthly car payments are. No one expects their responses

An employee at a North Carolina car dealership asked co-workers what they were spending on their car payments, and some revealed monthly payments that might be considered shocking.

The video comes courtesy of creator FDRKoka (@fdrkoka), chronicling life at Fayetteville Dodge Ram, a car dealership in Fayetteville, N.C., about an hour south of the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metro area. The video, despite having audio issues at intermittent points throughout, has drawn more than 929,000 views as of Sunday morning, following its posting to TikTok on Tuesday.

The video consists of a series of interviews with people working at the dealership, asking what they drive and how much a month they’re paying for it.

The first person interviewed admitted, “I drive a ’24 Altima, and pay 730,” referring to the 2024 Nissan Altima, which according to Car and Driver, starts at about $27,500.

Other employees are interviewed in the 69-second video, including someone paying $565 a month for a “2023 Honda Civic square hatchback” and to close the video, an employee who drives a Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and pays $1,199 for the privilege of driving it. According to the Dodge site, the 2023 edition of that car starts at $57,920.

Though car prices are a concern for a number of Americans, Kiplinger released an article on Saturday asserting that car prices are finally coming down. It noted, “The rate on a new-car loan now averages 7.3%. For a used car: 11.5%. Many borrowers with less than prime credit have dropped out of the market, and the share of loans that are delinquent has risen to 8%, up from 5% in 2022. Meanwhile, affluent buyers, buoyed by rising stock and home values, are increasingly paying for cars with cash.”

Viewers are shocked at the responses

Commenters weighed in on the snapshots the videos provided.

“Y’all work at the dealership paying that much a month,” one marveled, questioning the wisdom of people who should theoretically have a sense of the inner workings of car payment negotiations.

Another said, “700+ for a Altima??? You might as well do meth.”

Someone else locked into the Altima revelation, saying, “730 on a Altima is insane,” though some attempted to do the math justifying the payment.

Others asserted they wouldn’t be affected in the same way by car payments. One said, “I am not going broke over no car. My brand-new car was only $374 a month.”

