‘That’s the Inconvenience Package’: Man’s 2024 Toyota Tundra SR5 only has 500 miles. Why does it keep rebooting itself?

Cars from Toyota have long been known for their reliability.

Featured Video

However, many recent stories about the brand are hurting this once-sterling reputation. For example, one car expert noted a supposed decline in quality, saying that the brand isn’t as reliable as it was in the 1990s. Another stated that continuing problems with the Toyota Tacoma are hurting Toyota’s public image.

Now, another Toyota story has people talking. In a video with over 105,000 views, TikTok user Dan (@danh61) says that his 2024 Toyota Tundra SR5 keeps rebooting itself—and it only has around 500 miles.

What’s going on with this 2024 Toyota Tundra?

As Dan shows in his video, his car appears to be affected by an issue that causes it to continually reboot.

Advertisement

“There it goes again!” he starts, showing a black infotainment screen. “There it goes again, just rebooting again.”

After a few seconds, the screen comes back to life, at which point Dan reveals that the car’s mileage is sitting at just 548 miles.

In the text overlaying the video, Dan dubs the car “garbage” and claims that he’s “traded it off already.”

Is this issue common?

There are numerous posts across the internet from Toyota Tundra owners claiming to have a similar issue.

Advertisement

For example, one Reddit user said the radio on their 2014 Toyota Tundra continually rebooted. Two other forum users alleged they had similar issues with their 2018 Toyota Tundras, and a YouTube user posted a video in which he claimed to show how to fix the problem—a video that currently has over 89,000 views.

If one is experiencing such an issue, they can take the car into their local Toyota dealer for an assessment of the issue and potential fixes.

In the comments section, users recounted their own issues with the car as well as how they attempted to fix them.

Advertisement

“Toyota was only reliable cause they never changed anything. Now that they have to actually be competitive in todays market, they make junk just like everyone else,” said a user.

“The rebooting media screen is a known issue on Toyotas. My Corolla Hybrid will randomly do it too for a whole day, then not do it for like a month, and repeat,” added another.

“Press and hold the power button on the radio for 10 seconds. Reboots the radio and screen. Quick and easy fix,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email and @danh61 via TikTok DM and comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.