‘I bet he wants to do it on a Hyundai’: Expert tests whether 2025 Toyota Camry actually lives up to this promise

Over the years, fuel economy in cars has, in general, gotten significantly better.

Between 1975 and 2022, fuel efficiency for all vehicles improved by 101.5%, going from 13.1 to 26.4 miles per gallon (mpg). Cars specifically experienced a stronger increase, with fuel efficiency rising by 146.7%, from 13.5 to 33.3 mpg, per LendingTree.

However, the stated range of a vehicle isn’t always as it initially appears. For example, numerous internet users have sparked a discussion after claiming that their Tesla vehicles provide less range than what is stated in the car.

As a result, many have taken it upon themselves to test their car’s mileage. One such person is TikTok user @carconfections, who recently evaluated the range of the new 2025 Toyota Camry.

Is the 2025 Toyota Camry’s range accurate?

In his video, which currently has over 40,000 views, the TikToker notes that the new Toyota Camry is rated at 47 miles per gallon.

In order to test whether this is actually the case, the TikToker opts to take the car on a 150-mile ride, with most of that time spent on the highway.

So how did it turn out?

“We ended up getting 47.4 miles per gallon, and that’s by manual calculation, not just trusting what the car says, by actually seeing how much gas went in and left the vehicle,” he states. “So that’s pretty darn good. That’s actually pretty much exactly what the EPA estimates.”

While this number is impressive, it’s largely in line with the best-performing hybrid vehicles on the market today. For example, according to Car and Driver, a 2024 Toyota Prius gets around 49–57 combined mpg, and a 2024 Hyundai Elantra can get around 31–54 combined mpg.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the car’s mileage.

“Do in city. It should be better due to it being a hybrid,” noted a user. As noted by the EPA, hybrid cars may get better mileage during city driving due to their use of regenerative braking.

“My 2019 gets 70mpg on eco,” shared another.

“So Basically a Prius. Design seems to be the same and engine with a 30 horse power difference,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email and @carconfections via email and Instagram direct message.

