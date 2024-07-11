‘Wait till you turn on the A/C’: New Tesla owner accuses company of false advertising after charging vehicle

While Tesla may make the most popular electric vehicle on the market, the company has also garnered significant criticism for its cars and business practices.

For example, one Tesla driver says that their car crashed itself, and then the company stopped replying to their messages. Another showed how their Tesla had an issue in which the driver’s side door would not stay open, rapidly slamming itself every time the driver tried to leave the vehicle. This isn’t even including the litany of problems that can be found with the Cybertruck, ranging from issues with the windshield wipers to whistling sounds and more.

Now, an internet user has sparked discussion after accusing the company of false advertising after picking up his new Tesla.

The mileage range is less than expected

In a video with over 158,000 views, TikTok user @fryguyslim explains why he thinks Tesla “might be full of [expletive].”

The video shows the TikToker behind the wheel of a Tesla Model Y.

“I just picked up a brand new Model Y, dual, long-range,” he states. “On Tesla’s website, it says 308 miles, 100% charging. That’s what it says.”

Tesla’s website actually estimates the range to be around 320 miles, but the “EPA estimates a range of 308 miles for the 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD,” per Inside EVs.

The TikToker then reveals that he’s hit 100% charge—and yet, his range is just 296 miles.

“The very first charge ever, it gives me 296,” he says. “They’re already short-changing me, folks.”

Is the Tesla really being deceptive?

There’s some debate about how Tesla vehicles calculate their remaining mileage. According to an August 2023 piece in Car and Driver, “Tesla’s displays appear to operate on a simple calculation of EPA range multiplied by the battery’s state of charge, while other EVs continuously adjust to account for driving conditions.”

However, in a later post on X (formerly Twitter), Tesla of North America noted that there are many factors that go into its battery calculations once one has inputted a destination. These factors include wind speed & direction, traffic speed, ambient temperature, and more.

Given this, it is likely that the TikToker’s Model Y was giving an accurate assessment of its mileage under the current conditions rather than being wholly deceptive.

In the comments section, users shared their opinions about Tesla vehicles, especially as it relates to their battery life and the TikToker’s experience.

“296 to 308 is not far off genius,” said a user.

“Wait until you actually drive it. You’ll find out it’s only like 220,” added another.

“lol that’s with the air and radio off driving 55 on the highway in the draft of a 18 wheeler,” offered a third regarding Tesla’s estimate of over 300 miles.

The Daily Dot reached out to Tesla via email and @fryguyslim via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.