‘You must not follow the manufacturer’s guideline’: Expert says these 4 brands can ‘easily’ go 400K miles. There’s just one problem

An expert on Toyota vehicles recently posted to TikTok with his advice on vehicle maintenance. He says when it comes to oil changes, it’s key to go against the grain.

In a video with over 900,000 views, user @ms.moo7 posted an expert’s discussion of those four car brands, claiming that they can easily last 400,000 miles on the road. As the expert Johnny Pham explained, car owners simply have to maintain and change their oil regularly.

“The problem is people don’t maintain the engine oil,” he expressed. “If you follow the manufacturers guidelines for oil change[s], you will start burning oil.”

Pham claimed that car manufacturers deliberately tell buyers higher mileage points to get their oil changed so car owners have to switch vehicles “every 100,000 miles.”

“The manufacturer want(s) you guys to follow their guidelines so the engine starts burning and it fails,” he reiterated.

He recommended that anyone with a Honda or Toyota vehicle switch out their oil every 3,000 miles so the vehicles can last.

What does engine oil do?

Engine oil lubricates the engine, which helps reduce friction and tear. Driving without engine oil can lead to gears grinding together, thus leading to damage to pistons and other parts of the engine.

Engine oil can also cool down vehicle engines and prevent them from overheating.

There are different types of engine oil designed for cars. The main two categories of oil consumers can buy are conventional and synthetic oils. Conventional oils tend to wear down faster than synthetic oils. Synthetic oil costs more, but ultimately lasts longer.

Pham recommended that all drivers change out their engine oil at least every 5,000 miles. The average person drives over 1,000 miles a month, meaning that based on his advice, most consumers should change their oil every four months.

When do manufacturers recommend an oil change?

Manufacturers vary when recommending the right time to get an oil change. Some manufacturers recommend an oil change every 10,000 miles, while others recommend to change a car’s oil every 3,000 miles.

Generally, car owners should change their engine oil if they see signs that it’s old. For instance, car owners can use the oil dipstick to see if their engine oil has a dark or gritty color.

Alternatively, car owners should switch out their oil if they notice the dipstick has a milky, foamy color, as that’s a sign that water has entered their engine. Drivers should check their engine oil consistently to make sure there aren’t any issues.

Once a car owner drives over 100,000 miles, they should consider replacing their conventional oil with a high quality synthetic oil, as deterioration occurs more quickly.

Other commenters who change their oil every 3,000 miles weighed in on the debate.

@bryansawyerrealtorNC commented, “Have a 2008 Honda Civic, currently has 461,500+ miles and climbing! After 3 deer and a 4 car pile up she’s still rolling.”

@OneKlickCustoms added, “People don’t believe me. I kept my Camry 300k, bmw 200k, current lexus 189k. All simple: maintain oil change (Mobil1 or Castrol) 3k-5k, always check coolant level often, pump chevron / shell gas.”

The Daily Dot contacted the Toyota Corporation via email and Johnny Pham via direct message for comment.

