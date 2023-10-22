‘Your transmission is going to give up on you in like 75,000 miles’: Worker shares top 10 cars you should avoid at car dealership

Car salesman and TikToker Keshawn (@lifewithkey_) shared with viewers the “top 10 cars” he thinks prospective buyers should avoid when they are car shopping at a dealership.

Keshawn’s video raked in over 3 million views. While he first posted it in September, it recently made its way onto viewers’ For You Pages.

First up on Keshawn’s list, in the no. 10 spot, is the Chrysler 200. “This isn’t the worst vehicle you could buy, but it’s also not the best. It has its issues, and you should probably get it checked before you decide to buy one. Beware,” Keshawn warns.

Next up on Keshawn’s list, in the no. 9 spot, is the Chevrolet Equinox, which Keshawn says is “really not worth the issues.” A Chevy Equinox starts at $26,600, according to the Chevrolet site.

“This thing is known for having issues with its A/C, its brakes, its transmission,” Keshawn claims.

Keshawn also takes issue with the GMC Acadia’s brakes. “The check engine light lives on this car,” Keshawn says, explaining why the GMC Acadia landed at no. 8 on his list. “Avoid it. Get something else. It’s not worth the headache.”

Keshawn warns prospective car buyers to also stay away from the Buick Enclave, no. 7 on his list, due to a “shaky transmission.” “And it’s known to have tons of electrical issues,” he adds. “You don’t want this.”

The Ford Escape is Keshawn’s no. 6 car to avoid, and the Dodge Dart is his no. 5.

“You’re not gonna escape the troubles this thing is gonna put you through,” he says of the Ford Escape. “I don’t think I’ve seen one without a check engine light on. It’s not a gas cap, I promise you. Your transmission’s gonna give up on you on like 75,000 miles.”

“This thing’s gonna dart straight to the shop,” he says, referring to the Dodge Dart, adding that the check engine light is similarly always on. “It has problems with overheating, and it has tons of electrical issues. Get something else, I promise you.”

A few other cars that Keshawn claims are high maintenance and unreliable are the Ford Focus, “any” Range Rover, and the Dodge Journey, which are no. 4, 3, and 2 on his list, respectively.

“You’re just gonna wanna focus on yourself with this thing,” Keshawn says of the Ford Focus, adding that the “transmission is terrible. … And the check engine light comes with the financing.”

Kehsawn also says that even a brand-new Range Rover could come with electrical problems.

“The only journey it’s taking you on is to bankruptcy,” is what Keshawn has to say about the Dodge Journey. “Airbag doesn’t work, problems with the fuel system. Problems with the transmission. You name it, stay away.”

Keshawn says the car in the no. 1 spot on his list is predictable. “Everyone knows it’s the Chevy Cruze,” he says.

“I really don’t gotta say much about it, but the turbos suck on it. It probably is gonna smoke,” he says, ending his roundup.

Many commenters pointed out that every single car on Keshawn’s list is manufactured by American companies. In terms of reliability, Hondas and Toyotas are notoriously dependable vehicles, with Korean brands like Hyundai and Kia also receiving high marks for being inexpensive to repair and overall reliable as well.

While some folks aimed to confirm the criticisms Keshawn had against these particular car models, others stepped in to defend their vehicles. “I had a brand new Chevy Cruze and the motor went out at 25,000 miles,” one viewer said on Friday.

“As someone’s that works on these typa cars daily, he’s right,” @micky_sd wrote.

“Bro my Chevy equinox is a 2010 with 210,000 miles bro… A\C perfect…speakers great.. same transmission,” @danyyayo wrote, adding, “Just take good care of it.”

“My 2018 Chevy cruise has NEVER had an issue,” another claimed.

If you’re purchasing a new or certified used car, it might be worth it to try and see if extended warranties are available for the vehicles you’re thinking of purchasing (these are almost always negotiable, too). You’ll likely never have a salesman turn down the opportunity to make more upfront money off of you; just make sure you check out the particulars of the extended warranty to learn what is exactly covered.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keshawn via email for further comment.