‘All of us are hiding in the back’: Barista records Too Good to Go customer trying to break in 3 minutes after they closed

Too Good to Go is a service that allows customers to buy unsold surplus food from restaurants at the end of the day. This can lead to some incredible deals; one user claimed they got a massive surprise bag from Eataly for just $8.70, while another said they received three giant pizza slices for around $5.

However, when using Too Good to Go, it’s important that one shows up to the restaurant on time. One customer did not do this and instead decided to start pounding on the door of the cafe worked at by TikTok user @jorlala.

In a video with over 4.5 million views as of Sunday, @jorlala shows herself hiding in the kitchen of the cafe. A loud, consistent banging can be heard in the background.

“Do you guys hear that? That’s the sound of somebody trying to get in the store right now,” the TikToker says. “I’m, like, scared. We turned all the lights off…I’m not even joking. I have all the lights off in this store because I’m like, what the f*ck?”

While the TikToker didn’t know it at the time, they were eventually able to figure out that it was a Too Good to Go customer who had missed the pickup window.

According to @jorlala’s follow-up video, someone had previously called to make sure the restaurant was participating in Too Good to Go. The TikToker informed them that they were, but the customer would need to arrive by 7pm to get the deal.

At 7:03, the person arrived and saw that the restaurant was closed. They did not handle this well.

“[She’s] yanking on the door…she’s calling off the hook,” the TikToker says. She also began to pound on the door, as can be heard in the original video. The TikToker decided to simply pretend as though there was no one in the restaurant in hopes of encouraging the woman to leave. The woman allegedly continued pounding, yanking, and calling for another 10 minutes before departing.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the TikToker’s experience, with many saying that the short time window is noted in the app.

“Too good to go literally says in the app to not be late and gives you typically a very short window to grab your goods for that reason,” said a commenter.

“I don’t think the people in the comments have ever used the too good to go app,” added another. “Usually you get at least a 15 minute time frame and if you don’t pick it up, it’s gonna get canceled by the APP.”

“They never take into account some employees have been there 12-16 hours,” offered a third. “Closing time is closing time.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker and Too Good to Go via email.