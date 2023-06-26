‘And you got to pick the flavors?!?’: Customer gets 3 massive pizza slices for $5 via Too Good to Go

Recently, users on TikTok have been singing the praises of Too Good to Go. It’s an app designed to lower food waste, a rampant issue across the food service industry.

The way the app does this is simple. A participating store logs what food it has available for the day, then allows users to order a “surprise bag.” They are generally not allowed to choose the contents of such a bag, but the price of the bag is typically significantly lower than if the user had simply ordered the items from the store directly.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after sharing their experience with the service.

In a clip with over 150,000 views, user Audrey (@aud.pov) orders a surprise bag from G&J’s Pizzeria in New York City. The total cost of the bag is $5.43 after taxes, and she was instructed to pick up the bag late in the evening.

When Audrey actually got to the pizzeria, she was surprised to learn that she could pick any three slices she wanted and that the pizzeria would actually warm up the slices for her.

“It’s honestly a pretty cool concept and a fun way for me to try more things around the city!” she wrote in a comment.

In the comment section, other users shared their Too Good to Go stories.

“I ordered from a bbq place once they gave me ribs, chicken, mashed potatoes, and corn,” recalled a user. “I only paid about $6.50 and it was pretty good.”

“i’ve never heard of too good to go and since watching this i’ve already downloaded the app and reserved a bag!!” exclaimed a second. “only 2 places near me but still happy.”

That said, some users had negative experiences with the app.

“I’ve learned the hard way it’s best to go as early as possible,” advised a commenter. “a couple times i got there late and they said they ran out so i just got a refund.”

“The first time i used too good to go, i sat in unexpected 1+ hour traffic just to find out the store couldn’t find my order,” claimed a second.

That said, many commenters shared their enthusiasm about the concept.

“I can’t wait for this to catch on in my city,” stated a user.

“My area needs to catch on, the only places offered are like a 40 min drive from me,” offered an additional TikToker. “idk why, I live in a college city, they’d [do] well here!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Audrey via TikTok comment and Too Good to Go via email.