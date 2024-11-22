‘You pay like $6’: Woman orders on Too Good To Go app. Then she gets this box

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing off the bag of goodies she received as part of a recent Too Good To Go order.

User @howreemseesit recorded her video after picking up her order. She expressed shock at the amount of food that a nearby donut shop was prepared to throw away.

“I just did a Too Good To Go order… cause it’s always really bothered me when restaurants throw away all their stuff,” @howreemseesit said. She then briefly explained to viewers how the app works. “You pay like $6 for a box.” Of random, discarded food.

@howreemseesit said that her mom wanted the throwaway items from a donut store.

“Can we look at this?” @howreemseesit said of the box she received. She then showed viewers the box in question, which contained a plethora of treats including donuts and donut holes, cinnamon rolls, and croissants.

“That’s delicious. That’s fire,” @howreemseesit said. “Anyways, use the app. Prevent food waste. Save the world.” As of Friday, her video had amassed more than 1.1 million views.

What is the Too Good To Go app?

As @howreemseesit said, the Too Good To Go app sells food that would otherwise get thrown out. On the app, which is free to download, customers can see which nearby stores have “Surprise Bags” available.

After choosing a store, customers can reserve a pick-up time and confirm their purchase (which roughly ranges between $4.99 and $10). According to Too Good To Go’s website, the company has more than 160,000 active business partners across the globe and services 95 million registered users.

Founded in Denmark, in 2016, the app can be found in 18 countries. It is also available in several major U.S. cities, including Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Miami; New York (and the NY metro area); Philadelphia; Sacramento, California; and Washington, D.C., among others. Participating businesses extend a 20- to 30-mile radius of each major market, so if you live within an hour’s drive of any of these cities, there’s a good chance that a “Surprise Bag” is within reach.

Viewers say donut shops are among those with best finds

@howreemseesit certainly isn’t the first content creator to document her Too Good To Go haul. In one video, from July 2023, a food influencer said she snagged a “Surprise Bag” from Eataly, which was “chock full of food.” That same content creator also said that she once snagged three massive pizza slices for just $5 through the app.

In the comments of @howreemseesit’s video, other users said that they’ve similarly found impressive finds. One suggested that donut shops are among the best places to order from.

“Donut shops, bagel shops, and pizza places are the top tier too good to go places,” one woman said.

“I just started!” another shared. “I got krispy kreme for 6 bucks and I got like a billion donut holes. The workers seemed just as confused as me.”

“I always get a $6 assorted dozen from krispy kreme on too good to go and I love it,” a third viewer said.

Sadly, even though Too Good To Go is actively expanding its reach, some viewers said that there are little to no participating vendors in their area.

“Downloaded it before. Nothing was available,” one person wrote. “Saw this video a year later, downloaded it again, STILL NOTHING.”

“Unfortunately my area of north Florida does not have any participating stores near by,” another lamented.

“Only circle k does it near me,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @howreemseesit via TikTok comment and to Too Good To Go through email.

