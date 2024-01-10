‘Their finder’s fee per store is like $15’: Woman says there are T.J. Maxx, Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Burlington personal shoppers. Here’s how it works

For those unfamiliar with the world of TikTok livestreams, stumbling upon one can be a startling experience. The live-streaming community of the platform is filled with people debating, users pretending to be non-playable video game characters, and streamers engaging in strange behaviors like popping popcorn kernels with a hair straightener.

One of the reasons people go live on TikTok is that it is possible to earn money from the platform by doing so.

“TikTokers don’t make money directly from their viewers on the app; the live gifting feature is set up so that viewers can buy coins from TikTok and use them to buy gifts that they send to creators,” explains author Amanda Hoover for Wired. “TikTok then awards ‘diamonds’ to creators with high levels of engagement, and these can be exchanged for actual payouts.”

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after revealing another way TikTok live streamers make money: personal shopping.

In a video with over 516,000 views, TikTok user @anamolykb explains this new trend.

“So apparently there’s this thing where people go to TJ Maxx, Ross, Marshalls, Home Goods, Burlington Coat Factory, and start a live,” she details. “They go up and down the aisles picking up sh*t, and the people that are watching these lives are having these personal shoppers buy these various items for them.”

This is not a free service. As the TikToker notes, viewers must pay for the item itself, the sales tax, the shipping, and even a finder’s fee directly to the person doing the shopping. Plus, many of these streamers do not accept returns.

These costs quickly add up, providing a major payday for those who can commit to consistently live-streaming their personal shopping trips.

“They’re in the store for hours shopping for you b*tches, making full-time motherf***ing income,” @anamolykb states. She even suggests that the streamers could increase their finder’s fees. “Up that finder’s fee to $25 because they probably gonna still pay it.”

In the comments section, users shared the TikToker’s surprise at this popular trend.

“Yelp!!! And they getting 10-15 orders per hour. $150-200 per hour,” stated a commenter.

“Imagine doing this at like vintage/antique stores or a yard sale,” offered another. “People will pay a pretty penny to get their hands on items they wouldn’t be able to.”

“It’s a thing for theme parks too lol,” observed a third.

“I need to get on this!” exclaimed a further TikToker. “I work nearby a RICH people Marshalls and TJMax. They always have the BEST THINGS.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @anamolykb via Instagram direct message.