‘Strange things are going down at T.J. Maxx’: Customer finds Hello Kitty Halloween ceramics. She can’t believe another customer’s response

A T.J. Maxx shopper found Hello Kitty Halloween ceramics while shopping and quickly realized she may have scored popular merch.

Featured Video

She shared her haul in a TikTok viral video uploaded under the username

Love (@lydiascloset_). It has been viewed over 56,600 times.

The items’ popularity seems to have caught her off guard.

“Strange things are going down at T.J. Maxx, and I need to know what is going on,” the woman began in the clip. “Because I feel like I’m missing out on something.”

Advertisement

T.J. Maxx customer scores popular items

The woman said that while shopping at T.J. Maxx, she found two Hello Kitty ceramics that she thought were very cute.

She planned to save one for herself and gift another to a cousin who is a big Hello Kitty fan.

However, she said that after placing the items in her cart, another shopper quickly spotted them. A little girl approached her with her mom to ask about the ceramics.

Advertisement

“She looks at me, she’s like, ‘Where did you get those Hello Kitty ceramics?’” the TikToker reported.

The woman said she pointed the shoppers over to the Halloween section, where she scored the find, and then continued to shop.

Love reports that moments later, the pair seemed upset that they were not able to find the ceramics. This prompted the woman to wonder about what she had stumbled on.

“Ooh, this is serious,” she said. “What did I find?”

Advertisement

Ultimately, the woman wondered what she was “missing out on?”

Hello Kitty items are incredibly popular

This is not the first time a T.J. Maxx shopper said her Halloween shopping haul prompted jealousy from other shoppers. Another shopper went viral after she said a woman followed her to her car in pursuit of a stuffed ghost she bought at the store.

Advertisement

Hello Kitty merchandise also has a special appeal.

The sought-after collectibles are often the subject of viral videos. Many have made a hobby of buying goods branded with the logo. Some also resell the same items at higher prices.

Last year, another shopper went viral after finding Hello Kitty items stashed away in the store.

Hello Kitty is a world-famous character created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974. Since its release over five decades ago, it has been a tremendous commercial success, raking in billions.

Advertisement

A woman named Yang Tao currently holds the Guinness World Record for owning the most Hello Kitty merchandise. Her inventory had 7,096 items when she set the record.

Viewers chime in

In the video’s comments section, many had a lot to say about Hello Kitty’s popularity.

“Great finds by the way. Lucky you,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

Others also guessed at why the goods are so sought after.

“Because they’re reselling for ridiculous amount on fb marketplace! They suck,” an anonymous viewer said.

“People have taken up the job to buy out hello kitty and sell for double the price or with a ‘finders fee’. I grew up loving hello kitty and it’s so hard to add things to my collection bc resellers,” user Carolina Ramirez wrote.

However, others noted the brand is less popular at their T.J. Maxx location.

Advertisement

“There is so much hello kitty stuff at my homegoods/tjmaxx, even some on clearance, no one cares about it around here,” user Tiffany wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Love (@lydiascloset_) and T.J. Maxx via email for comment and more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.