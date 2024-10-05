‘One lady followed me out to the parking lot’: HomeGoods shopper goes in for specific Halloween item. She can’t believe what other customers asked her

A woman’s Halloween HomeGoods find was such a good score it allegedly prompted attention from jealous shoppers. She said she even captured the moment another shopper followed her to her car over it.

In a viral TikTok that has been viewed over 2.1 million times, user Katii Firecat (@katiifirecat) gloated over the find.

The former Sephora worker has gone viral before for sharing her thoughts on the foundations that customers frequently bought.

What was the item in question?

A stuffed ghost was the item that allegedly caused the ruckus.

“Came to Homegoods looking for this ghost and 3 different people asked me if they could take him OUT OF MY ARMS,” text overlaid on the clip read. “One lady followed me out to the parking lot & I literally had to tell her ‘No!’”

In the video, the woman recorded the stuffed ghost cradled in her arms and in the back seat of her car.

“No, it’s all right,” she said while the ghost sat in the car.

Allegedly, she was dispelling a shopper who followed her to the car in pursuit of the decoration.

Ultimately, Katii proudly displayed the ghost at home in front of her dresser.

“He’s happier with w/me srry resellers,” she wrote in another text message overlaid on the clip.

Do resellers nab popular items?

The reseller market is a popular social media subject.

Many have used TikTok to accuse workers and shoppers of grabbing popular items to resell them at higher prices.

One T.J. Maxx customer said they caught workers reselling the store’s viral Hello Kitty blankets.

Another man went viral after discovering a Ninja Pizza Oven for just $25 at Walmart. He planned to resell it for $150.

It is unclear whether this item is very popular or has potential resale value.

The Daily Dot reached out to HomeGoods via email for comment and more information.

Viewers respond

Many took to the comments section to share stories about their great shopping finds.

A few have also experienced boundary-pushing shoppers trying to snag their items.

“I had a pink goddess plant pot in my cart at that store and tell me why this lady TAKES IT OUT when my back was turned and goes ‘Oops, thought this was abandoned, nice find lol!’ Put it down,” user Blue Gatsby commented.

Others lamented never getting the chance to see popular items in stores before they sold out. They blamed resellers for the missing goods.

“I feel that way about the macaron lamps,” user Alexandra Stolz wrote. “I never even got the chance to see them in person.”

“It’s such a bummer,” another viewer wrote. “Wanted that cast iron cauldron so I could make soups this fall and it’s nowhere to be found because people buy them all up just to resell for $300.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Katii Firecat via TikTok direct message and comment for an update.

