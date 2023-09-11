‘You are describing literally every flavored drink’: Tim Hortons worker tries to expose Refreshers. It backfires

A Tim Hortons worker has sparked discussion after claiming to “expose” the chain’s Refresher drinks. The only problem? Users don’t really think it’s much of an exposé—and they’re looking forward to buying more.

In a video with over 123,000 views, TikTok user @timbit_2 shows a refrigerator full of juice concentrates.

“Every single refresher that you get is literally just concentrate in water,” the TikToker says. “Except the peach—that’s concentrate, like, coconut milk or whatever and water.”

“Don’t order [Refreshers],” he concludes. “It’s literally just water and concentrate, bro.”

As many users were quick to point out, water and concentrate is a standard recipe for many drinks.

“You are describing literally every flavored drink,” stated a user.

“Most drinks come from concentrate. Like fountain drinks,” wrote another.

“Literally almost every soda, juice, coffee, etc is made the same way,” added a third.

“A concentrate is basically a juice thats had its water removed so doesn’t really matter,” explained a further TikToker.

Commenters are correct in noting that many drinks available at restaurants are made using a similar method. For example, restaurant fountain drinks are typically made by “combin[ing] flavored syrup or syrup concentrate and carbon dioxide with chilled and purified water to make soft drinks,” writes Jin Linh.

This may explain why some say fountain drinks taste different from their canned or bottled alternatives.

Additionally, Tim Hortons is certainly not alone in using concentrates to create beverages of this nature. Some form of concentrates can be found behind the counter at restaurants like Panera Bread, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and more.

Some commenters offered explanations as to why concentrates are so common.

“Cheaper in many ways. small containers make many drinks. takes up less space and less weight=less gas to move same amount of product,” detailed a user.

In a later comment, the TikToker admitted that he was unfamiliar with how common concentrates are, and thanked the many users in comments who brought the idea to his attention.

“Ok guys, I have learned that everything from everywhere is concentrate,” he stated. “good to know.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Tim Hortons via email and @timbit_2 via TikTok comment.