‘Bro got mad for getting what he asked for’: Drive-thru customer blasts McDonald’s employee for using bottled Coca-Cola for his drink, sparking debate

A man went viral on TikTok after revealing how McDonald’s used a Coca-Cola bottle for their Coke when they ran out.

The video was filmed by Jonathan Garcia (@joniboyg) as he sits in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s. A McDonald’s employee is shown pouring Coca-Cola from the bottle into their cups. Garcia reveals in the text overlay, “I went to Mcdonalds and look what happened when we ordered a Coca Cola.”

The video amassed 1.5 million views as of Monday with many viewers in the comments divided over the reveal.

“I don’t see anything wrong with this,” a top comment read.

“Bro got mad for getting what he asked for,” a second wrote.

“What you ordered coca cola, and you got coca cola? how dare they lol,” a third joked.

Others offered insight as to why the McDonald’s employee may have resorted to bottled Coke.

“Gotta do what you gotta do when the fountain machine down,” one stated.

“They only do this when something is wrong with the drink machine tho,” a second echoed.

“Done this before when I worked Wendy’s the soda machines were not working so manager went a bought bunch of soda’s,” a third explained.

Garcia replied to the comment, writing, “it happens we just thought it was funny.”

There were several viewers, however, who argued that Coca-Cola from the bottle versus the soda machine tasted different.

“But it tastes so different from the fountain coke,” a user commented.

“FOUNTAIN IS BETTER THEN DA BOTTLE,” another responded.

One viewer attempted to explain why that was, writing, “The soda machine is made with club soda n mix and bottle is made with the mix. They taste different cause of the club soda.”

Though the McDonald’s website does not confirm this, they do explain the reason why their Coca-Cola might taste different from other places: “The water and Coca-Cola® syrup are pre-chilled before entering our fountain dispensers with the ratio of syrup set to allow for ice to melt. We also keep our fountain beverage system cold so your drink is always refreshing. In order to ensure our drinks are always meeting a gold standard, we filter all the water before it enters fountain dispensers.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Garcia for comment via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.