‘I hope this helps one concert girly out’: Woman discovers trick for how to find the price of concert tickets—before they go on sale

Ticketmaster gets a lot of hate from eventgoers. Recently, Swifties expressed their frustration in having their TayTay tickets stolen right from their Ticketmaster accounts. Not exactly the kind of experience for the type of show that saw some venues charge $3,000 a seat.

Love or hate the service, if you’re dead set on seeing a particular artist perform, it’s likely your only option. And oftentimes, you won’t even know what price Ticketmaster will be charging for seats until tickets go on sale. So, traditionally, you’ll queue up your internet browser and wait patiently until the page refreshes with pricing info.

However, a TikToker named Jess (@goats.r.us) says that this doesn’t have to be the case. She demonstrated how to check ticket prices early in a viral clip that’s garnered over 304,000 views on the app. In the video, she shows how specific concert page’s HTML source codes hold this information.

All you need to do is check it and look for specific phrases to locate the amounts.

A step ahead

“Hi. I’m going to show you my hack of going to find out how much concert tickets are going to cost through Ticketmaster before they even go on sale,” she starts.

The video then cuts to Jess’ computer screen, where she has an internet browser opened up to a Ticketmaster tab.

“OK, so you’re gonna wanna open whatever event you want to find the price for. This is for Post Malone in Salt Lake City; this is for his new tour,” she says. The browser window screen indicates a countdown timer that reads one hour, 41 minutes, and 25 seconds. As she speaks, the counter gradually moves closer to the official ticket purchase time.

Source code

“And then you wanna go to the source code. I already opened it. And it’s going to take you to this page,” she says. After hitting “command+option+U” on her internet browser, a series of various HTML characters populated the computer screen.

Similarly, if you’re on Google Chrome, you can hit F12 or right-click on the page and select View Page Source. You can also use the CTRL+U keyboard shortcut.

“OK, so then you can either scroll through all of it, or you can just quickly search. You can search up ‘max.’ … ‘Currency’ usually brings it up super quick.” The TikToker then demonstrates how she uses the CTRL+F (find) function on the web page to look for the search terms she’s interested in spotting.

“So then on the source code right down here, you’ll see it says ‘currency, U.S. dollars. Minimum price, 49.50, max, 350.’” At this point in the video, she points to a line of text that reads \”min\”:49.5, \”max\”: 349.5.

Jess concludes her video by stating, “So that’s gonna be the price range for standard tickets. Not VIP, not platinum, et cetera. And that’s it, so easy. Now we know how much they’re gonna cost.”

TikTokers were divided

Some viewers were impressed by Jess’ ingenuity. “Me a software engineer literally not thinking to do this EVER,” one tech-savvy user on the app commented.

However, there were other folks who lamented the days of yesteryear. According to them, ticket prices were simply posted ahead of time. “Throwback when they used to just tell you,” one said.

Another wrote, “back in my day (I’m 34, but this was like, ~10yrs ago). They would post the price range before tickets went on sale so you could budget as necessary. I hate it here.”

Someone else quipped, “teach me how to change the price before checkout.”

But there were also folks who remarked that they were able to use Jess’ hack and seemed happy with the results. “Stray kids Chicago shows $53.5-223.5,” one said.

“It worked! Skz Orlando is $55-$225!” another echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ticketmaster via email and Jess via TikTok comment for further information.

