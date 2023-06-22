‘The fact that the writer of the simpsons literally WENT ON IT LAST YEAR’: People think ‘The Simpsons’ predicted the Titanic submersible disaster

The submersible that plunged to the depths of the ocean on a quest to find the Titanic but instead disappeared has caught the entire world’s attention.

Many internet users have made memes of the situation since the news broke. Now, one TikTok user has compared the incident to an episode of “The Simpsons.”

In a viral video that raked in over 25 million views and 1.7 million likes, TikToker Justconspiracies (@nooneknowswhy19_) shared a clip from the animated sitcom that some believe predicated the submersible being lost at sea.

In the 1 minute and 50 second-long clip, Homer—the cartoon’s patriarch—goes on a deep sea mission to find treasure aboard a single-person submarine. His trip takes a turn for the worst when his guide, his “long lost father,” disappears into the darkness. In an attempt to find him, Homer follows a glowing fish and gets stuck in a deep sea rock formation.

Eventually, his oxygen is completely depleted, and he passes out.

“Daddy,” he groaned as he lost consciousness.

Many believe the show’s storyline is eerily reminiscent of the situation with the Titanic submersible that was lost at sea on Sunday. Five men, including a father and a son, boarded the ship. As of today, all of the passengers are now presumed dead after the U.S. Coast Guard found debris in the search area for the submersible that is consistent with a “catastrophic implosion,” NBC News reports.

“I think we should watch all Simpsons episodes so that we can know their plans,” one commenter wrote.

“The shipwreck, the submarine, the oxygen,” a second said. “Its all so accurate.”

“THE OXYGEN RAN OUTTTT,” another exclaimed.

This is not the first time “The Simpsons” has gone viral for its predictions that seem to come true. In the 1993 episode “Marge in Chains,” some conspiracy theorists believe the show predicted the Coronavirus and Kobe Bryant’s death. Some believe other episodes predicted the arrival of “murder hornets” to America’s shores and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The Daily Dot contacted Justconspiracies via TikTok comment for further information.