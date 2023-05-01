‘Run to Walmart and thank me later’: Customer shares Great Value butter at Walmart ‘that tastes identical’ to the one at Texas RoadHouse

Texas Roadhouse’s cinnamon-kissed butter is a popular discussion item on TikTok, and one creator is contributing by claiming that a flavor of Great Value butter at Walmart tastes just like the beloved fast-casual dining version.

The video comes courtesy of creator Morgan (@morganchompz); she posted it to TikTok on March 20 and has since accumulated more than 482,700 views for the shared knowledge. The prolific creator, who boasts 35,000 followers and focuses on food content, similarly went viral in February for reviewing a $7 cauliflower sandwich from Chick-fil-A.

“Can we talk about the best Texas Roadhouse secret at Walmart?” Morgan said while rocking a Fall Out Boy T-shirt. “Almost everyone and their grandma knows how amazing the rolls and cinnamon butter are at Texas Roadhouse.”

She then hit viewers with, “Did you know that Walmart’s Great Value brand sells this cinnamon honey butter that tastes identical to the one at Texas Roadhouse?”

She went on to report, “This butter right here is in the butter section with all the other butters, and it’s around $2 to $3 for a pretty good-sized container. Run to Walmart and thank me later.”

Viewers in the comments section appreciated the dropped knowledge.

“Thank you!! I’m buying it,” one reported, leading the creator to respond, “Hope you love it.”

“I’ve bought this butter,” said another, adding, “It is delicious!”

Another added to the pool of information by claiming, “Land o’ Lakes also sells cinnamon butter spread.”

But at least one commenter had an issue with the claim that Great Value equaled the OG butter.

“Does not taste identical to it at all,” one sniffed.

“I may be the odd ball out but I don’t think they taste the same,” another assessed. “I am a butter lover and they are not the same to me.”

And someone else advised just going to the source.

“Just go to Texas RoadHouse and get a dozen rolls and some butter for $5,” a commenter said.

But someone noted that a Texas Roadhouse—despite its ubiquitous nature in parts of the U.S.—isn’t close to everyone.

“I live almost 45 minutes from TRH so it costs me more than that,” they responded.

