‘It’s literally a veggie and bread’: Customers rail against $7 price tag for Chick-fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich

Chick-fil-A is known for serving one thing that people love: chicken. Whether it’s breaded in the brand’s beloved seasoning, or grilled and paired with its variety of sauces, folks typically visit the chain to dine on poultry.

However, the chain is now testing a cauliflower sandwich in some key locations of the country to gauge consumer responses, and folks are a bit taken aback by the new menu item’s price tag.

Food reviewer Morgan (@morganchompz) uploaded a now-viral review of Chick-fil-A’s latest offering and gave an in-depth rundown.

“Alright, today, we’re taste-testing Chick-Fil-A’s new cauliflower sandwich,” Morgan explains, noting that the sandwich cost $7.19 before tax. “The two sauces I decided to get to try with the sandwich are the honey mustard and the zesty buffalo sauce. Honey mustard, because it’s my favorite at Chick-fil-A, and then buffalo because I feel like it naturally just goes with cauliflower stuff.”

She then removes the sandwich from the bag. At first glance, it appears to look just like Chick-fil-A’s chicken offerings, a deep-fried patty topped with pickles. Morgan says that she was told the sandwiches are “made-to-order” which may be the reason behind the patty’s $7+ price tag, something that many TikTokers who responded to her video took issue with.

“It honestly looks like a normal chicken sandwich but it does have that Cauliflower smell,” she notes of her first impression. “Let’s first try this plain and then I’ll try it with the sauces.”

She takes a bite and then shows off what the inside of the patty looks like after taking a bite. According to the food reviewer, she states that the patty doesn’t have a “distinct” cauliflower taste.

After several more bites, Morgan points to the inside of the sandwich and states that the patty tastes mostly like Chick-fil-A’s signature breading and that there isn’t a discernible patty texture/flavoring inside of the bread it’s battered in. “I guess it’s kind of a good thing because nobody really wants a mouth full of cauliflower,” she claims.

In her search for the cauliflower “hiding” within the patty, she decided to flip the sandwich around and take a bite out of the back end, finally revealing a nugget of the vegetable inside of the patty. She adds that the cauliflower isn’t evenly distributed throughout the patty, but she’s able to taste it better on the back end.

“Going into tasting this, there were three things I was looking for,” Morgan explains. “Number one, I was hoping it wouldn’t be watery, considering it’s cauliflower. And it really wasn’t. I was also hoping that it wouldn’t have that unpleasant odor-ey smelly taste that cauliflower can have. You know what I mean. And finally, I was hoping that the breading wouldn’t just fall right off of it and it’s sticking pretty well. So if you live in one of three test areas where they’re trying these out, and you’re willing to spend seven dollars on this sandwich, why not give it a go?”

Chick-fil-A announced on its official website that starting on Feb. 13, it would be “testing the cauliflower sandwich in these three markets: Denver, Charleston, S.C., and North Carolina’s Greensboro-Triad region.”

According to the USDA, cauliflower packs 1.92 grams of protein per 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of the vegetable. Comparatively, chicken breast by comparison packs 31 grams, meaning if one is eating Chick-fil-A as part of filling a daily protein requirement, the Cauliflower sandwich may not be the best option, something that commenters who saw Morgan’s video expressed alongside their dissatisfaction with the sandwich’s pricing.

“$7 for CAULIFLOWER is insane,” one user wrote.

Another remarked, “It’s literally a veggie and bread why is it $7.”

Someone else added that it didn’t seem to make sense that the cauliflower sandwich cost more than the chicken one the chain is known for. “Why would i pay $3 extra dollars for cauliflower when i could just get the chicken,” they wrote.

Others appreciated the fact that the chain is testing out a vegetarian fast food option. “As a vegetarian, it looks delish! It would be great to be able to have a meal option made from a vegetable, rather than meat substitutes!” one user added.