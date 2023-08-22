‘WAIT U CAN ASK FOR NO SADDLE’: Texas Roadhouse workers praise customers who don’t want saddle on birthday, don’t request ‘real butter’

A group of Texas Roadhouse workers—also known as “roadies”—went viral on TikTok for praising certain customer behaviors.

Nikki (@nickypink11) recently posted a video highlighting “special moments” for Texas Roadhouse servers. The video began with the Nikki dancing, accompanied by text overlay that read: “When the 2-top tips u $100.”

The video then cut to another server celebrating when customers “don’t throw peanuts on the ground.”

Then, a cut to a server sitting on the infamous Texas Roadhouse birthday saddle, subject of many a TikTok, with the on-screen caption, “When they ask for a birthday but no saddle.” Another, dressed as Texas Roadhouse mascot Andy Armadillo, was paired with the caption, “When no kids show up on kids’ night.” A final cut featured a worker celebrating customers who “don’t ask for REAL butter.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nikki via TikTok comment and to Texas Roadhouse by email. As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 72,000 views. In the comments, customers, roadies, and potential future roadies all converged to share their thoughts.

“WAIT U CAN ASK FOR NO SADDLE,” one marveled.

“When i went there for my bday, the waitress was trying to convince me to do the saddle,” another confessed.

“Have an interview for a server at roadhouse tomorrow and I’m actually so scared only bc I’m not tryin to sing that birthday song,” a third person said.

“omg the ‘real butter’ was how i lost all my weight,” a fourth viewer shared.

This isn’t the first time that Texas Roadhouse-adjacent content has gone viral on TikTok. Earlier, a Tarleton State University student and her friends raked in views after telling viewers that they ate 35 baskets of rolls. In June, another server shared various annoyances she harbored about the job.