‘Please don’t’: Woman says she’s in hospital with congestive heart failure, but begs Panera not to discontinue charged lemonades

Recently, Panera insiders revealed that the chain would be discontinuing its “Charged Sips” line of drinks.

This news comes on the heels of several controversies involving the product. Numerous internet users have criticized the drink for its high caffeine content, and there have been several hospitalizations, deaths, and lawsuits connected to the beverage.

While Panera appeared to attempt to mitigate possible issues by preventing guests from refilling the drink themselves, it seems these efforts were not enough.

Now, internet users are expressing their disappointment with the removal of the drink—from places that one might not expect.

In a video with over 791,000 views, TikTok user Emily Graham (@emilygrahamirl) pleads with Panera to not remove its Charged Lemonades and Charged Sips—while she’s in the hospital with congestive heart failure.

“Dear panera i am in congestive heart failure and drank a panera charged lemonade every single day and yes i am in the hospital but that’s irrelevant please don’t discontinue them,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In a comment, she clarifies that she was not hospitalized due to the drink, but because of “reduced cardiac mass.”

In the comments section, users shared Graham’s commiseration at the loss of the drink.

“I have IST and was drinking them daily,” said a user. “They’ll have to pry the strawberry charged lemonade from my cold, dead hands.”

“I drank one everyday for years and have had no issues,” offered another. “This is my thirteenth reason.”

“Like pookie it’s not ur fault people can’t read the nutrition facts on something called ‘CHARGED’ lemonade pls keep them,” declared a third.

That said, others were quick to share their negative experiences with the beverage.

“I have a caffeine sensitivity and got one not knowing they were caffeinated and I almost died in my work bathroom,” wrote a commenter.

“Once during a shift (at panera), i drank half of one and felt the same symptoms of being drunk while taking orders,” claimed another.

“I drank a GIANT one not knowing it had caffeine in it and the 2 hour drive home was BRUTAL,” revealed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Panera via media contact form and Graham via Instagram direct message.

