‘It’s always that one person’: Texas Roadhouse customer blasts those who ask for a to-go box no matter what

When you’re going out to eat at places like Texas Roadhouse, it’s kind of hard to not fill up on the chain’s beloved sweet rolls. So much so that by the time your actual entree arrives you’re probably not even that hungry to begin with.

A to-go box is a great option to then enjoy the rest of your meal later after you’ve fired up your favorite streaming service to watch the same episode of New Girl you’ve already seen a dozen times before. Or something like that.

But some folks get a to-go box no matter how much food they have left over at the end of their meal, even if it’s just a few morsels. And TikToker @yung.suge isn’t into that. In fact, they posted a viral clip that’s accrued over 2.5 million views calling out someone during a recent visit to Texas Roadhouse.

The TikToker begins their video by grabbing a takeaway box from someone seated across from them. They crack open the styrofoam container, revealing a shard of steak resting in it. A text overlay in the video reads, “It’s always that one person.”

Responses from viewers suggest that this phenomenon isn’t just specific to @yung.suge’s experience in dining out with friends, either. One person wrote, “My niece took 4 French fries home.”

Another confessed that they are indeed one of these folks that @yung.suge called, stating that their default decision at restaurants is to get a to-go box even if they don’t intend on eating the food when they leave the restaurant—it’s more of a contingency plan than anything else.

But there were others who seemed to share @yung.suge’s ire, stating that upon seeing the little bit of food in the to-go container, they couldn’t help but roll their eyes.

“lmao bruh the way I rolled my eyes outta just habit,” they wrote. “Cause ma’am please eat that last bite or leave it!”

Someone else said they deal with this same issue with their mother, writing, “This b my mom BADLY, like shawty it’s nothing to save for when yu get home.”

While it can be jarring to see folks engage in practices different than the ones you’re used to, it’s understandable why customers these days cling to whatever value they can get from each meal they purchase.

With inflation having increased 15% since 2021, hitting a 40-year high in the summer of 2022, and the USDA saying that food prices are projected to go up even further throughout 2023 and into 2024, it’s difficult to blame anyone for wanting to save the grub that they paid for, even if it is a few bites. There does seem to be some hope on the economic horizon, however, as inflation spikes have appeared to cool off and roll back a bit in recent months.

Whether this will affect the prices of restaurants, however, is yet to be seen, as menu prices are continually rising. Forbes wrote in May 2023 that diners should expect to shell out even more dough when they’re going out to eat.

“Restaurant goers who have noticed increased menu prices in the past few years are not about to get relief,” the article reads. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects prices to increase 8.2% this year.”

The outlet said that the price spikes aren’t necessarily a result of the costs of goods either, but that increasing credit card transaction fee rates have also affected the costs of patrons’ meals as well.

“91% of restaurants surveyed raised menu prices, and 16% of restaurants surveyed said they added small surcharges to customers’ bills to meet increased expenses,” it reads. “Some restaurants said they institute surcharges to counteract rising credit-card transaction fees.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yung.suge via TikTok comment and Texas Roadhouse via email.