‘I will lose my job’: Texas Roadhouse customer asks worker if she can buy bread basket

Camille Smith is proving that a little kindness can take you far.

The TikToker, @camillesmiith on the platform, amassed 440,000 followers by sharing videos of her family. Smith has also been making waves by going to different popular chain restaurants and politely asking to buy some of their staples, starting with the cheese grater from Olive Garden (buying the Olive Garden cheese grater was a trend for some time).

She then was able to walk out of Chili’s with the skillet that the Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie is served in. “I loved these since college. Is there any way I can buy one?” she asked the Chili’s server in that video. To her surprise and delight, the server said she would “sneak” Smith a skillet for her to take home as long as she didn’t “tell anyone.”

She then successfully purchased a cutting board from Outback Steakhouse for $8.

Smith filmed the interactions she had with the servers, all of whom she kept off-camera. Smith has had so much luck with being able to secure these items; some viewers chalked up her success rate to how polite she is when asking.

Smith’s latest stop was Texas Roadhouse. On Friday, Smith shared how her attempt to purchase a bread basket went down. “Can I ask you a question? Is there a way I can buy this bread basket?” she asked her server while holding up the basket. “I love the bread here.

“What are you talking about? You just want the basket?” the server confirmed with Smith before telling her to just “take it.”

As soon as the server found out Smith was recording, she cheekily said, “No, you cannot take it. I will lose my job.”

She then hinted at how Smith could walk out of the restaurant with the basket. “Do y’all want boxes?” the server questioned.

This interaction earned laughs from Smith.

The video cut to Smith placing the basket full of bread and butter into a styrofoam to-go container, showing off her newest item to her growing collection.

The Daily Dot reached out to Smith via email as well as to Texas Roadhouse via press email.

Smith’s video racked up over 391,000 views, and viewers lauded the worker. “Employee of the month!!” the top comment on the video praised.

Others argued that baskets like that are sold at the Dollar Tree and expressed concern over the worker’s job. “Ok but now that you posted this she’s probably gonna lose her job,” one said. However, Smith kept the worker off-camera, and it’s impossible to tell what location this happened at.

Another asked Smith to stop making content like this, but the haters aren’t slowing Smith down.

“I’ll make more for you!” she said in response to one critic.