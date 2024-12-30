‘More than half of my mortgage’: Woman purchases Tesla Cybertruck. She didn’t check what the insurance would cost first 

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing the exorbitant cost she was recently quoted for car insurance for her new Tesla Cybertruck.

Rebecca Sophia Scott (@beccasophiascott) said she recently purchased a Cybertruck and isn’t new to buying Tesla cars. She said that she currently owns a 2023 Tesla Model 3.

But Scott said she bought her Cybertruck without checking how pricey insurance would be. And when she finally received a quote, she was taken aback by how expensive the monthly insurance payment would cost.

“That’s one more reason why I have to move to a state that has Tesla insurance because it makes life so much easier as a Tesla owner,” Scott said. Her video sharing how much insurance would likely cost her had amassed more than 50,000 views.

How much is car insurance for a Tesla Cybertruck?

In her video, Scott said she was quoted for a six-month policy. She said that one of the quotes she received was $5,171 for six months or $861.83 per month.

Scott said she justified the cost because Teslas don’t require as much maintenance or gas as other non-electric vehicles.

“You might pay a little bit more for insurance, but you’re saving so much more money on other ends,” Scott said of owning a Tesla.

Is that a normal cost?

Scott said that she previously lived in Nevada, one of a handful of states that offers Tesla insurance.

“Tesla insurance is amazing,” she said.

With her Tesla Model 3, Scott said she used to pay $170 per month on her insurance. Then she moved to Massachusetts, which doesn’t have the same Tesla insurance policy—so she currently pays $550 per month, she said.

“I used to pay $500, but they raised it to $550 within the last six months,” Scott shared.

As a result, Scott said she was expecting to pay a higher monthly rate for her Cybertruck. But she suggested that she didn’t expect it to cost her nearly $1,000 per month.

“I finally got my first insurance quote,” Scott said. “I guess I’m the only person in the world who orders a car without checking the insurance first.”

Do all car insurers cover Tesla Cybertrucks?

No. Scott said that her current insurer said that they couldn’t cover her Cybertruck. She said she received her latest quote from another insurance agency.

Some insurance companies, such as Geico, reportedly outright refuse to insure Cybertrucks, saying that “this type of vehicle doesn’t meet our underwriting guidelines.”

It’s possible that Geico refuses to provide coverage for Cybertrucks because of the car’s unconventional design. Cybertrucks’ exteriors are stainless steel and made with transparent metal glass. But the cars also have a host of reliability issues.

According to Barron’s, Cybertrucks are more expensive to insure, in part, because they cost more to make. Because parts and repairs are expensive, too, that jacks up the cost of an owner’s monthly insurance bill.

The cost will likely vary based on what state the Cybertruck owner lives in, too. Bankrate reported that New Yorkers will pay roughly 50% more for insurance than drivers in Connecticut, for instance.

Barron’s said it’s common for drivers to pay $3,000 to $4,000 a month for insurance payments for a Cybertruck—which is roughly 50% more than the average vehicle.

Viewers express shock at high insurance cost

In the comments of Scott’s video, several viewers said they couldn’t imagine spending $800 per month on car insurance.

“Your monthly insurance on that brick is more than half of my mortgage and I’m in California,” one man shared.

“Damn I pay $300 a month for my Ferrari,” another said.

“Even saving on gas and maintenance $800/month isn’t worth it,” a third user wrote.

Others expressed doubt that Scott’s Cybertruck would survive a Massachusetts winter.

“A Cybertruck in Massachusetts won’t barely last one winter,” one woman said. “Those things are expensive rust buckets.”

“A Cybertruck in Massachusetts?” a second user questioned. “Those do not do well in snowy conditions.”

“This is way out of my budget, but if you can swing it & that’s what you want, go for it,” a third viewer added. “My main concern would be all of the snow in the winter.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Scott via TikTok comment and to Tesla through email.

