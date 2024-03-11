Viewers divided after Tesla Cybertruck owner receives first basecamp tent

Since its release, the Tesla Cybertruck has been embroiled in one controversy after another. But, after a two-year delay, the long-awaited vehicle is finally being shipped to customers. However, the excitement around the Cybertruck’s arrival has been tarnished by reports from customers that the stainless steel vehicle is already showing signs of rusting. Now, a fresh wave of criticism is hitting Tesla as customers claim that the Cybertruck’s basecamp tent doesn’t match the one previously advertised.

TikToker @molesrcool posted the video slamming the basecamp on March 8. “Someone has gotten the first base camp tent for their Cybertruck and it’s rough. Really, really rough. This cost $3,000,” he said. He then showed an image of a sleek-looking basecamp that Tesla initially promised, which looked nothing like the downgraded one shown in the video.

The TikToker continued, “A little bit of a downgrade. It’s a little bit of a burger in the ad versus burger in reality vibe.” He also read a Reddit post that the Tesla installer had some difficulty installing the basecamp and even stripped one of the threads on the brackets.

Adding insult to injury, @molesrcool compared the Cybertruck with other, cheaper vehicles on the market, noting, “You can get a better-looking bed tent for your Ford F150 for like 150 bucks and have enough money left over to go on like a European vacation.”

The video, which has accumulated 817,600 views since its posting, sparked a flurry of comments mocking the Cybertruck and its basecamp tent.

One viewer said, “I’m not a Tesla or EV hater but I have no idea how anyone can like the Cybertruck.”

Another quipped, “if fyre fest was a truck.”

“I built tents like that with my sheets at home,” a third said mockingly.

“I think Tesla isn’t so much a car company as it is a consumer electronics company. Its customers serve as beta testers without doubt!” one more remarked.

Adding to the controversy, a Cybertruck owner recently posted about a “catastrophic failure” of his vehicle on social media. The owner, who had praised Tesla despite his Cybertruck’s steering and brakes failing while he was inside traveling with his family, later mysteriously deleted his post.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @molesrcool via TikTok comment.