‘This is what I get for getting this from Temu’: Woman orders cheese grater off Temu. Then she tries it out

Ordering items online can result in a good, worthwhile find just as often as a dud of a purchase.

Featured Video

From customers finding steals to unintentionally ordering miniature furniture, Temu shoppers have shared the gamut of their purchases online, warning viewers away from certain sellers and products, or encouraging their followers to also purchase from the China-based online retailer.

One customer has taken to the platform to highlight how well-packaged a cheese grater bowl she ordered from Temu was when she received it.

In a video that has drawn over 310,000 views on TikTok, user Kaori (@kaori_i_t) says she did wash her cheese grater, but did not see the thin plastic film across the back of the grater.

Advertisement

A thin barrier

Without removing the film, the plastic caused the grated cheese to glob up on the bottom, making it difficult to use.

“Hey I was all excited about using my Temu stainless steel grater bowl thing,” Kaori says in the video. “So I grated my cheese and like, what is this? Is it on this side too? No? What is it?”

As the video progresses, the poster shows that the thin and stretchy plastic film was stretched across the whole grater, and she was able to remove it fully.

Advertisement

Kaori decided not to eat the cheese she had grated into the film, she told viewers.

“Like seriously, I didn’t see this you guys,” she says. “Like, look at it.”

The thin layer of plastic was difficult to remove, she said, and she considered burning it off. When she did heat the plastic, she found it was easier to remove.

“So if you order anything stainless steel from Temu, just be careful if there’s like a super, super duper thin plastic layer that you guys don’t even know about,” she says.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaori via TikTok comment regarding the video.

Viewers weigh in

Despite the poster repeating that she did in fact wash her cheese grater before using it, many viewers advised her to do so when ordering kitchen utensils online.

“Did you not wash before using?” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“Eew you didn’t wash ittttt,” another said.

“Wash anything u get offline or from stores,” a third added.

Others commented on the video that they would not be able to see the film on the stainless steel at first glance, either.

“You were like ‘what is this??’” one commenter wrote. “And I was just like ‘what is what??’ I didn’t see it either.”

Advertisement

“I fully would have missed that too. It’s so thin!” a second added. “I hope you still got to make your omelette oh and the Dubai chocolate He’s so sweet.”

“You couldn’t feel it with your nails?” someone else asked. “That happened to me. I bought a clear phone case had no idea there was a clear film but after fidgeting around with the case my nails got caught on the plastic film.”

Why do stainless steel items ship with a plastic film?

Stainless steel products like kitchen implements and appliances frequently come with a thin plastic film on them to protect them from scratches during shipping and transportation.

Advertisement

However, the thin nature of the plastic might not always be obvious to customers, especially if it is transparent and uncolored. For this reason, many manufacturers include colored film in red, blue, and other shades to make clear to customers that the product is packaged with the film.

@kaori_i_t I washed it first and couldn’t see the plastic 😅 ♬ original sound – Kaori

Is it safe to leave the film in place?

If the plastic film is not be removed upon receipt, installation, or first use of the stainless steel implement or appliance, there are minor consequences.

Advertisement

The plastic could become brittle over time, eventually degrading. This can make it more difficult to remove, should a customer choose to do so after a long period of time.

Accidentally cooking with an implement or pan that has a plastic film could also pose some concerns if the plastic is not food-safe, as the film can leach chemicals into the food being prepared—making it wise to remove plastic film from any cooking utensils.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.