‘The fact that we all need to work two jobs is ridiculous’: Teacher says she works as a server for 5 hours after her school day’s over

A woman’s TikTok went viral after revealing that she works three jobs and attends graduate school at the same time.

In the video, which has been viewed 459,200 times as of Saturday, user Cassie (@ayyitscassie) showed her daily schedule, which has her teaching elementary school from 7am to 3pm and then serving for five hours afterward.

Users expressed their admiration and empathy for Cassie in the comments. “I’ve done this before and it’s no joke. You should be so proud of yourself,” user Katie Newsom (@katienewsom) wrote.

“It’s not something to be proud of,” another user responded. “We have no time to enjoy life because we have to get two degrees to make minimum wage.”

“Teachers shouldn’t need to have a second job. This is so sad,” another said. “When will they start paying teachers what they deserve?!”

Many users shared similar schedules. One teacher said she teaches from 8am to 4pm and then hosts from 4:30pm to 9pm while attending graduate school. A paralegal revealed that they work in a country club after an eight-hour shift each day.

“I teach from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and serve from 3:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.,” user Kait (@beachgirl3796) revealed.

“Teach 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and bartend 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.,” another user wrote. “It’s almost summer… We got this.”

Teachers venting about the struggles of their profession have gone viral before, with some saying they quit their careers completely while others claimed to have picked up additional service jobs to make ends meet.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cassie via TikTok comment.