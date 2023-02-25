‘I’m doing this because I can’t survive’: Full-time teacher has to deliver pizza for Domino’s so that she can continue teaching

For years, teachers in the United States have advocated for wage increases. In 2019, data from the OECD stated that the average starting salary for a teacher in the United States is just $39,000 — a salary well below the living wage in every single state.

In contrast, “a high school teacher with no experience in Luxembourg” can expect a starting salary of about $70,000, per Insider.

As a result of these low salaries, many American teachers take on second or third jobs. In fact, a 2021 survey from the Teacher Salary Project found that “82% of respondents currently or previously worked multiple jobs to make ends meet as a teacher.”

Several teachers have gone viral after sharing their stories of taking on additional work. One user claimed she could make more as a barista than she did as a teacher; another stated they still couldn’t afford rent using both their teacher and server salary.

Now, an additional user’s video has gone viral after sharing her experience as a teacher and Domino’s worker.

In a video with over 1.4 million views as of Saturday, TikTok user Alex (@alexislongcrier) describes her not-so-unique situation.

“I’m a full-time teacher, and here it is, 8 o’clock at night, and I’m delivering pizzas,” she says. “I’m doing this because I can’t survive on my teacher paycheck.”

“Everyone’s talking about all the reasons teachers want to leave, but what about all the teachers that want to stay but literally can’t afford to?” she asks.

In the comments section, many users shared similar stories.

“Taught 13yrs. left [because] I was tired of coaching and doordashing just to add to keep my head above water,” a commenter wrote.

“I have a masters, and work extra duties, work a part time job, sell my plsma,” another wrote. “We need a livable wage.”

“I feel ya- I work at target part time for the same reason,” claimed a third.

Others voiced their opinion that teacher wages should be increased.

“What?! Teacher should get paid as much as doctors, they are our children future, they do so much,” stated a commenter.

“Nobody talks about teachers working extra hours at home without getting paid,” noted a second.

As Alex put it in the caption, “​​Teachers don’t just deserve a living wage – they deserve a thriving wage!”

We’ve reached out to Alex via TikTok comment.