‘It takes like 10 seconds’: Target customer shows how to get First Aid Beauty Repair Cream, other cosmetics ‘completely free’

If you’re an Ulta Beauty Rewards member, a Target customer posted a tip on how to get First Aid Beauty Repair Cream and other cosmetics online for free.

TikToker @gottfriedalpha has reached over 891,000 views on his viral video. He added a caption saying this is a “Fire Target Promo.”

How do I get the deal?

To start his video, @gottfriedalpha added an on-screen caption that reads, “$19 of makeup for $0.” He uses the green-screen filter to speak over a screenshotted picture of his checkout cart on the Target mobile app.

He says, “Target has a bunch of cosmetic items completely for free, just like you see here.”

@gottfriedalpha switches photos and shows that his cart total is $0.00. The photo also reads that the subtotal was $18 before he used a “Free Ulta Beauty at Target” discount, which reduced the price to $0.

“Here’s how you get it,” he explains.

First, @gottfriedalpha says to log in to your Target account and link your Circle account to your Ulta Beauty Rewards account.

“This is the most important part,” he mentions. “You need to link accounts, and then you want to create and link a new one.”

“It takes like 10 seconds,” he adds and tells viewers they should then see an “account linked” button back on their Target Circle account homepage.

Next, he switches the photos on-screen to show a search page that offers cosmetic items, as if he were going to add them to his own cart.

“You’ll know if you linked the account correctly because this Target Circle Bonus will pop up,” he says, pointing to a small blue bar under the listing price. It reads, “Free Ulta Beauty at Target.”

He adds, “And then you just check out.”

Adding in a photo of his checkout screen, @gottfriedalpha has one First Aid Ulta Beauty Repair Cream in his cart for a total of $0. The tag next to the price confirms that he saved $18 by using just one deal.

“If you want to make it completely free, then do it for pickup,” he mentions before ending his video.

Viewers react

“It works,” a viewer confirmed in the comments section of @gottfriedalpha’s video. “But only for one free item, also it’s only travel size or small items.”

“Unlinked my existing one and created a new one. Got free fenty mascara,” another added.

Which Ulta Beauty Rewards are available at Target?

Target confirms that by linking your Ulta Beauty Rewards account to your Target Circle account, you’ll be able to earn Ulta Beauty Rewards points on Ulta Beauty at Target purchases.

“Platinum members earn 1.25 points for every $1 (25% more).” it states, and “Diamond members earn 1.5 points (50% more).”

Target Circle members can gain points on applicable Ulta Beauty at Target purchases every time they shop at Ulta Beauty at Target, in-store or online.

Although Target’s website does not state which items you can get knocked down to $0, a few users under the Reddit thread r/AwesomeFreebies claimed they received the same deal as @gottfriedalpha.

One user stated, “Score a FREE gift when you set up a NEW Ulta Rewards account and link your Target Circle account! Valid for new Ulta Beauty Rewards members only.”

The user claims that Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer, Clinique Mini Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, Fenty Snackz by Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara, First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, and Origins Checks & Balances Face Wash 1.7 fl oz, are all eligible items for discount on your Target Circle account.

They add that bonuses must be redeemed within “2 weeks of your sign up date.”

How do I link my Target Circle and Ulta Beauty Rewards accounts?

Target confirms that you must first sign in to your Target account and go to the Target Circle Partners page. “To link your accounts, you’ll need to use your mobile number, email address or Ulta Beauty Rewards™ member ID.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @gottfriedalpha via TikTok comment and to Target and Ulta via email.

