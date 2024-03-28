‘That’s why you don’t buy food from Target’: Shopper goes to Target to return moldy muffins. Then she catches them selling more on the shelf

One shopper went to Target to return a package of moldy muffins. She was unpleasantly surprised to find more moldy muffins on the shelf.

TikTok user Jackie G (@raisin.xo) is a mom of three who typically posts family content. Two days ago, she posted a video that shows a package of Favorite Day Bakery blueberry streusel muffins she bought from Target that appeared to be growing mold.

So Jackie did what most shoppers would do: She took the muffins back to Target to exchange them for non-moldy muffins. That’s where the story takes a turn.

In a follow-up video, Jackie is back at Target in front of a shelf with packages of the same muffins. The text overlay reads, “@target how disgusting.”

“Target, I just came to return those muffins, and look at these. Every last one of them over here have mold on it. Look at that,” Jackie says. “Absolutely disgusting. And I can’t even find a manager, because they’re paging her and she’s nowhere to be found.”

The video has amassed more than 52,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the comments, users said that’s why they do their food shopping elsewhere.

One user said, “Why I only buy groceries from the grocery store.”

A second user wrote, “I just returned expired cranberry juice! Clearly, nobody’s checking those shelves.”

A third commenter agreed. “Everytime i buy food at target its like going to the foodbank with expired or damaged foods,” they wrote.

One shopper wrote, “I did a grocery delivery from target few weeks ago , and the chip dip I ordered had an expiration date of 2023… love target but I always check the expiration date.”

Another viewer suggested, “Girl go to Costco for your muffins.”

In a Reddit post from six months ago, a Shipt shopper said they feel like the amount of expired items at their local Target “is getting out of control.”

In an email to the Daily Dot, Jackie said Target has not reached out to discuss the issue. “I would have appreciated if someone from target reached out to me but no one did and I could not speak to the manager because she they were paging her in the store and she did not respond,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via press email for comment.

