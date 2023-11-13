‘Everything I just bought was at least $1 or $2 less’: Target customer reveals price-matching app hack when shopping in-store

Target is known to price match with their competitors. However, do they price match their different locations? A woman revealed how she used the Target app to price match one location with another one, ultimately saving money.

TikTok user Rachel Coopes (@coopesrachel) says customers can set their Target locations to a cheaper city. Next, you scan every item while you’re shopping and it will unveil the price of that item in the area. Afterward, “you screenshot each of those.”

Finally, while at the register, you show the cashier the prices at different locations to price match. “And each item, they will manually adjust to a cheaper price,” she says. The content creator says she saved a couple of dollars on each item, which added up.

In addition, she wrote out the instructions in the caption, “1. Set your ‘home target’ to a cheaper city location. 2. Scan as you shop. 3. Screenshot these things. 4. Show screenshots to cashier.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Coopes via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Target via press email. The video garnered over 15,000 views as of Monday, where viewers shared their similar experiences with price matching at Target.

“Did this exact thing today! Paid 20 for a $50 crockpot using a target location in Michigan! Cashier honored it. I’m on Long Island. So expensive!” one user said.

“That happened to me yesterday. I saw Amazon had the item $12. Cheaper and told the cashier & she gave it to me for Amazon price,” a second shared.

However, others were less enthusiastic.

“No, it’s not going to work everywhere because of posts like this,” one user criticized.

“You’re gonna [hold] up lines forever. Get out of the way,” a second remarked.

Furthermore, according to Target’s website, they do price match with their website. “We match Target.com prices on in-store purchases and in-store prices for Target.com purchases. In-store price matches from other Target stores are excluded. When price matching with the Target app, the Target app must be showing the price of the current store location,” it reads.

On the other hand, some of the things they don’t price match are if “It’s a ‘Marketplace’ price from a 3rd party seller, or an item sold by Target Plus, If you bought it in a Target store, and the lower price is from a different Target store, or You are also using a Target Circle offer, Registry completion coupon or other Target coupons. Please review our Store Coupon Policy for additional details.”

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped people from abusing the system. One Target worker called out customers who tried to fake a price match. Another retail employee shared how she “broke a Karen” after refusing to price match cat food from a pet store.