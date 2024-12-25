‘I really thought this was a misprint’: Expert says new Taco Bell nuggets are healthy. Are they really a good source of protein?

Taco Bell recently released Crispy Chicken Nuggets and people are blown away by the high protein amount. Could the 10-piece be the next best post workout for gym bros and bodybuilders?

Featured Video

In a TikTok with more than 2.5 million views, content creator Blake Koala (@blakekoala) breaks down the nugget’s interesting nutritional makeup.

“So Taco Bell released their new chicken nuggets. We have to talk about this because apparently they’re meant for body builders?” Koala begins.

How much protein is in Taco Bell’s nuggets?

Behind Koala is a blown up image of the nutritional facts for Taco Bell’s chicken nuggets. The 10-piece meal boasts 670 calories, 1,840 milligrams of sodium, and a whopping 72 grams of protein.

Advertisement

“At first I thought this was a misprint. Nope, it’s not. This is from Taco Bell,” Koala confirms. In a breakdown for a five-piece meal, the numbers hold: 330 calories, 920 milligrams of sodium, and 36 grams of protein.

“You could literally finish a workout, go to Taco Bell, and get chicken nuggets for a high protein meal,” Koal adds, calling the protein amount “incredible.”

Viewers weigh in about what else is on the label

In the comments, many users seemed concerned about the high sodium count.

Advertisement

“That sodium level is wild!” one person commented.

“I don’t understand how you can get that much sodium into a 10-piece nugget,” another person chimed in.

“Considering you lost salt from sweating, and need energy, they really seem ideal for post a workout,” a third viewer countered.

“That’s the equivalent of 12 eggs. I’m swapping out my breakfast for Taco Bell chicken nuggets,” came another response.

Advertisement

How much sodium and protein does the average person need?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), adults are recommended to limit their sodium intake to 2,300 mg a day.

Harvard Health reports a recommended daily protein intake of .36 grams per pound of body weight. A 181 pound adult (the average weight for Americans) would need 65.16 grams of protein per day.

What are people saying about Taco Bell’s chicken nuggets?

While there are mixed concerns about the nuggets’ nutritional make up, Taco Bell’s newest offering has mostly found favor online.

Advertisement

The Impulsive Buy rated them a 7 out of 10, calling the chicken’s coating “surprising tender and somewhat juicy.”

Business Insider called the meat “juicy,” “fresh,” and “clearly premium.”

A Taste of Home also rated the nuggets 7 out of 10, saying the nuggets were “surprisingly crunchy” and their jalapeno-infused taste is “definitely distinct.”

The Daily Dot has reported on customers who are warning others of a “sick feeling” and stomach aches after consuming Taco Bell’s nuggets, however.

Advertisement

“I had the 10 piece, and my stomach sounds like timbs in a dryer,” one viewer responded to the original video.

As per the FDA’s advice, it is best for consumers to limit their fast food intake to an occasional occurrence; cook real, whole foods whenever they can; and buy fresh over processed meats when possible.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Blake Koala via email and Taco Bell via email for more information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.