‘Yes, they taste good. But…’: Woman tries new Taco Bell nuggets. Then she issues a warning

Taco Bell chicken nuggets are bad?

Featured Video

Just six years after introducing Nacho Fries to its customers, the Mexican-inspired fast-food chain is breaking into another market dominated by burger joints: Chicken nuggets.

But one TikToker says think twice before you “cross the border.”

Beauty TikToker Courtney Jinean (@notcourtneyjinean) warns future Taco Bell customers that they may not appreciate the after-effects of the new nuggets in a video posted to her account recently.

Advertisement

The video currently has 1.3 million views and counting.

The new Taco Bell nuggets

Jinean claims Taco Bell’s new chicken nuggets did not sit well with her.

“MY STOMACH IN KNOTS OMG,” she writes in the video’s caption.

Advertisement

“Don’t get ’em y’all, don’t get ’em,” she states in the video. “Yes, they taste good,” she admits, “especially that Jalapeno Honey Mustard.”

“But your stomach gonna be [expletive] up,” she claims. “I promise you, do not.”

“Yes, it’s gonna taste good in the moment,” she claims, “But a couple hours go by, your stomach is gonna be ‘uh-uh.’”

“My stomach hurts so bad,” she states.

Advertisement

What did other reviews say?

Despite Jinean’s claims, reviews of the new nuggets have been overwhelmingly positive, with one reviewer claiming they are superior to McDonald’s.

Outkick dubbed the new nuggets, “shockingly delicious.”

Yahoo reported that the tortilla-breaded nuggets were, “tender and flavorful.”

Advertisement

And Eat This Not That described the nuggets as “ultra-crispy and packed With flavor”

All three reviews also had high praise for the three dipping sauce options available for the nuggets.

Either Jalapeño Honey Mustard, Hidden Valley Ranch Fire Sauce, or a creamy, tangy Bell Sauce can be opted for. Customers can get all three for a $2 upcharge.

Is Taco Bell bad for you?

Jinean’s reaction aside, there’s no evidence that Taco Bell is likelier to make you feel sick than any other fast food outlet.

Advertisement

Fast food consumption is “often nutritionally poor and high in calories,” according to Medical News Today.

“Evidence demonstrates that overeating commercial fast food products can negatively impact health in both the short- and long-term.”

Generally speaking, people are better off treating fast food as an occasional indulgence and avoiding overconsumption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell via email for a statement.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Some of Jinean’s viewers said they were dubious of the nuggets to begin with.

“As a nugget connoisseur… I KNEW not to get those. I only trust certain places wit serving me nuggets,” wrote Sitting on BIG bidness (@omgisthatmajor).

“Who thought Taco Bell nuggets were a move? hope you feel better,” another commented.

Advertisement

But at least one viewer experienced similar symptoms.

“I had the 10 piece, and my stomach sounds like timbs in a dryer,” they admitted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jinean via Instagram messenger and TikTok comments for a statement.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.