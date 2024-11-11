‘100% valid crash out’: Taco Bell customer tries ordering large Mountain Dew at the drive-thru. The AI machine won’t let him

AI is very smart.

However, that doesn’t mean it gets everything right all the time.

A viral TikTok video with over 7.9 million views captured the moment an AI-powered Taco Bell drive-thru couldn’t figure out a customer’s simple order.

The clip was uploaded by user mommyagirbehindu (@haleyduffhehe) and has racked up thousands of comments.

The frustration of the Taco Bell customer clearly struck a chord with many.

Taco Bell AI bot fail

The clip begins the moment the customer attempts to clarify the drink he wants with his Taco Bell order.

“And what will you drink with that?” an AI drive-thru bot asks in the clip.

The person recording chuckles as the driver placing the order becomes enraged by the question. Clearly, it was not the first time the bot had asked.

“Oh my God!” the driver exclaims, slamming his hand on the steering wheel. “I want a large Mountain Dew!” he screams at the bot.

The bot pauses. After a few seconds, it poses the same question again.

“And your drink?” it asks.

The enraged driver peels away from the ordering box before the video ends.

AI drive-thru fails

Two TikTokers went viral after sharing their failed encounter with an AI-powered drive-thru at McDonald’s. The bot took their orders wrong and couldn’t figure out how to input a discount code.

Eventually, a human had to step in to complete the order.

Nevertheless, many restaurant operators have continued to invest in voice-ordering technology to reduce labor costs.

This year, 16% of restaurant owners revealed plans to invest in artificial intelligence, according to a National Restaurant Association survey.

Some of the robots may not necessarily interact directly with customers.

Last year, Chipotle announced that it had developed a robot that could drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to make the store’s guacamole.

However, AI-powered drive-thrus have experienced setbacks. McDonald’s ended its partnership with IBM that powered its Automated Order Taker.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, many poked fun at the customer’s interaction with the bot.

“I just wanted a Mountain Dew,” user Nabarritt_45 wrote.

“I need to know how many times it asked before this video started,” user Bri commented.

“100% valid crash out,” another user joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and direct message and Taco Bell via email.

