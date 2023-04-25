Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were on hand at CinemaCon—an annual showcase where studios preview their upcoming releases for distributors—to promote their rom-com Anyone But You on Monday night. But their easygoing appearance together and flirty banter is fueling more debate about what, if anything, is behind their banter.

Sony Pictures, which is behind Anyone But You, posted a short TikTok in which Sweeney and Powell discuss filming in Australia and some of the sights they encountered. It’s low-hanging fruit: Chances are, it doesn’t matter how charming and wonderful Sweeney and Powell might’ve found Australia; you’re mostly watching to see them be charming.

But the brief interaction was enough to restart speculation about the nature of their relationship; officially, they’re co-stars promoting a movie together and in relationships with other people. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino, who she’s dated since 2018, and a TMZ article published Wednesday confirmed that’s still the case. Powell has been dating designer Gigi Paris for the past three years.

But that hasn’t stopped people from wondering what’s happening between them, as several people compared Sweeney to her Euphoria character.

“I feel like i’m interrupting something,” one person commented on Sony’s TikTok.

“This is gonna be the brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of our time,” another added.

Footage from the set of Anyone But You have circulated on social media alongside behind-the-scenes photos and videos largely posted on Sweeney’s Instagram for weeks. The clips are short, and the photos are innocuous, but they illustrate that both actors seemed to have had a blast making the movie and that their chemistry already seems to radiate.

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell ✨ pic.twitter.com/KTUdRTgghD — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) April 23, 2023

Powell is no stranger to having great chemistry with his rom-com co-leads; Set It Up fans still reminisce about his chemistry with Zoey Deutch. But rumors that something may be amiss are swirling after Paris unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram, leading to some people being sympathetic toward Paris.

just found out about the sydney sweeney/glen powell cheating rumors– girl after those first photos I would have started pulling my hair what is this pic.twitter.com/GiRa99uasZ — Sofía (@starkcanarie) April 19, 2023

If you’re going to be in a rom com, you MUST sacrifice your existing relationship if you want the movie to be successful.



No form of marketing is as effective as a cheating allegation is for a romcom. — this barbie hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) April 23, 2023

imagine being glen powell’s gf and seeing that he cheated on you w sydney sweeney and everyone’s reaction is “real hollywood is back! that’s showbiz baby!” — em 🍓 (@uhhmmily) April 24, 2023

Others are here for the chaotic nature that is a potentially rumored on-set affair between co-stars.

sydney sweeney and glen powell took that personally https://t.co/VfrixQYUmn pic.twitter.com/NmK05Ohq4f — ivy (mourning succession) (@ohhhhherewego) April 18, 2023

And some speculated that Sweeney and Powell are getting a head start to ramp up a PR front to promote the film. One person went as far as to compare their dynamic to the viral video of Scenes From a Marriage stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain greeting each other at the Venice Film Festival, which probably got disproportionately more coverage than Scenes From a Marriage did.

either this is an expertly choreographed PR saga or glen powell and sydney sweeney are the messiest duo in hollywood rn https://t.co/AjJr7M0lFx — adri (@pizzadrienne) April 24, 2023

i’m expecting glen powell and sydney sweeney to show up like this for that red carpet pic.twitter.com/vtIaoGzoL7 — ana 🦈🏡 (@stylesmescal) April 23, 2023

now this is how you promote a movie https://t.co/jjaqheopNj — charles. (@LittleCharlesTV) April 24, 2023

What also followed was discourse around on-screen chemistry and how rare it is nowadays. We’re seeing bits of now with Sweeney and Powell if some of the complaints from people who haven’t seen Anyone But You yet and only know it’s rated R are any indication.

modern audiences are really interesting pic.twitter.com/hqqBvPtdY4 — barbie (@sakecore) April 25, 2023

Time will tell if any of this fervor around Anyone But You, which does not yet have a release date, will translate. But regardless of whether it’s real drama or an expertly concocted publicity stunt or people are reading too much into the tiniest things, one thing is certain: You might be that more interested in the finished product.