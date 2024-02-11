‘Service fee AND gratituity is absolutely mad’: Customer slams ‘Super Bowl prices’ after paying $23 for a Pepsi and a Gatorade

This year’s Super Bowl is looking to be one of the most expensive in history in terms of ticket prices. According to the New York Times, citing data from ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, “As of Tuesday, people were paying a median of $8,776 per ticket…thousands of dollars more than most recent Super Bowl matchups.”

The Times piece notes that a few factors are causing this price increase, “including the possibility of Taylor Swift attending, the stadium being one of the National Football League’s smallest in terms of capacity and Las Vegas hosting its first Super Bowl.”

While some claim that hosting the Super Bowl isn’t as financially beneficial for a city as the NFL claims, the game has other effects on the economy. For example, last year, The Hill reported that “total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other purchases for Super Bowl Sunday celebrations is expected to reach $16.5 billion, or $85.36 for each of the 192.9 million adults planning to watch the game.”

Given the popularity of the game, it’s not surprising that some price inflation happens near the stadium in which it’s held. However, one TikTok user was shocked to see just how high prices near the big game can get.

In a video with over 8.8 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Christina Granville (@only1msbasketball) shows herself buying a Pepsi and a Gatorade near where the Super Bowl is being held. The total cost of the purchase is $23.

“I just shook when you said 23,” she says to the cashier. “That’s crazy. Thank God I’ve got rich friends!”

The total price breakdown is $9.79 for the Gatorade, $7.53 for the Pepsi, a $3.29 gratuity charge, a service charge of $0.87, and $1.52 in tax.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the inflated prices—and the fact that the TikToker paid them.

“There is no way, rich or not. I’m not paying those prices for a Gatorade and a Pepsi,” said a user.

“And paying for was even crazier,” added another.

“If you can afford to go to the super bowl, im sure you can afford the overpriced pepsi and gatorade there,” stated a third.

However, others noted that this may not be solely due to the Super Bowl.

“I live here Vegas we always stock up carry r own drinks there,” offered a commenter. “Crazy.”

“This isn’t just a Super Bowl weekend thing though lol,” explained a second. “As a Vegas local. This is a strip thing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Granville via Instagram direct message.