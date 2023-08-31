‘We can ask that?!’: Subway worker reveals green pepper and onions sandwich hack

In a viral TikTok video, a Subway worker shares her surprise when customers ask for a sandwich to be made a specific way. The post sparked shock among viewers, who were unaware of the extent of customizations available at the sandwich chain.

In the clip, user @juh.lohmann films herself while on the job at Subway, still decked out in her full uniform. She’s presumably filming during a slow period at the restaurant.

She shares her point of view after a customer made a very specific sandwich request.

“Can I have my green pepper and onions toasted and my sandwich pressed on the panini press after,” the customer in question asked.

In reply, @juh.lohmann looks straight at the camera and mouths along to the sound, “Someone cooked here.”

“Theyre either a former employee or just have good taste,” the worker wrote in the caption.

The video has more than 120,000 comments and dozens of comments as of Thursday morning.

“Guys you can basically ask for anything at subway and they’ll give it to you,” one commenter claimed.

Several people were surprised by the revelation.

“We can ask that?!” a top comment read.

“THATS A THING OMG,” another commented.

Others shared their own hacks or agreed with the one shared in the video.

“When I make a Philly cheesesteak at subway I ALWAYS make them heat the veggies,” a person said.

“Sub in the panini press always,” another wrote.

“Me asking for my buffalo chicken double toasted,” a further viewer shared.

The Daily Dot has covered other Subway-related TikToks, including a woman who has meat anxiety when watching her Subway turkey sandwich, a person who bought wall art (literally a picture of bread) from a Subway that was closing, and a worker who revealed they don’t recieve the tip money customers leave.

The Daily Dot reached out to @juh.lohmann via TikTok comment.